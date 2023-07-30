ITR Filing on http://www.incometax.gov.in, ITR Due Date 2023 Latest News Updates on July 30: Only two days are left before the end of July 31 deadline for ITR filing. It is expected that there will not be any extension of the ITR due date by the Income Tax Department this year. Therefore, if you have not filed yet, you should try to file your return as soon as possible before the end of the deadline.

According to data shared by the Income Tax Department, a record number of taxpayers have already filed their ITRs for FY 2022-23 (AY 2023-24). Also, a large number of taxpayers have already received refunds. In recent weeks, reports have confirmed that the Government is not contemplating any extension of the due date beyond July 31. Taxpayers, whose accounts don’t need to be audited, are required to file their returns by tomorrow.

Not filing ITR before the due date can have several consequences. Therefore, it is recommended to file returns before the end of the due date. This blog will provide you with recent updates on ITR filing Due Date and relevant last-minute tips to help you file your returns correctly. Stay Tuned

Live Updates

Income Tax Return (ITR) Filing Due Date for AY 2023-24 Latest News Updates on July 30

13:50 (IST) 30 Jul 2023 Top Income Tax Refund Failure Reasons Income Tax Refund can sometimes get delayed because of several reasons. ITR filers become eligible for Income Tax Refund if they have paid excess taxes in the relevant financial year. In the case of ITR filing for Assessment Year 2023-24, the relevant Financial year is FY 2022-23 and the due date to file returns for taxpayers whose accounts don’t need to be audited is July 31. Read about the top reasons for refund failure here 13:43 (IST) 30 Jul 2023 Total ITRs Processed, Verified till July 29 More than 4.9 crore ITRs have been verified by taxpayers while the tax department has processed over 3.18 crore returns till July 29. 13:27 (IST) 30 Jul 2023 Total Income Tax Returns Filed till July 29 There is no point in waiting for due date extension. Data on the Income Tax e-filing website shows that more than 5.73 crore ITRs have already been filed by taxpayers till July 29.