Income Tax Return Filing AY 2020-21 Latest Updates: ITR Due Date rush! 9.1 Lakh returns filed today

Updated: Dec 29, 2020 6:08 PM

income tax return due dateThe Income Tax Department said in a tweet that 7,65,836 ITRs were filed up to 1600 hour today and 1,35,408 ITRs were filed in the last 1 hour.

Income Tax Return Filing AY 2020-21 Latest Updates: With only two days left for the due date, over 9.1 lakh Income Tax Returns (ITR) were filed till 5 PM today (December 29, 2020), according to the Income Tax department. More than 1.3 lakh ITRs were filed in just one hour between 3 to 4 pm today. The Income Tax Department said in a tweet earlier that 7,65,836 ITRs were filed up to 1600 hour today and 1,35,408 ITRs were filed in the last 1 hour.

The Income Tax Department said that around 4.37 crore income tax returns for fiscal 2019-20 (Assessment Year 2020-21) were filed till December 28. During the same period last year, 4.51 crore ITRs were filed. The deadline for income tax return filing for individuals will end on Thursday (December 31, 2020). The tax department has asked taxpayers not to wait and file returns early. The due date for taxpayers whose accounts require to be audited is January 31, 2021.

Here are the latest updates related to ITR Filing:

  • Due Date Extension demand: Even as a large number of taxpayers are filing their returns before the end of the due date, several of them are also seeking an extension of the due date. These include professionals and others whose livelihoods were hit by the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Several of them are running a campaign on social media for an immediate extension of the due date.
  • ITR filing update at 5 pm (December 29, 2020): 9,13,718 ITRs have been filed up to 1700 hour today; 1,47,882 ITRs filed in the last 1hour, says Income tax department.

