Income Tax Return filing:How to apply for a PAN Card

PAN is 10 digits alpha-numeric code issued by the department of Income Tax

Although the Income Tax Department has again extended the deadline to link one’s Aadhaar number with the PAN card, there are some tasks which can’t be completed without linking these two. For instance, one cannot file income tax return (ITR) without a PAN and without linking it to the Aadhaar card. The blue card contains your picture, name, surname and an alpha-numeric number and date of birth.

What is PAN?

PAN is a 10-digit number and alphabet combination code issued by the Department of Income Tax. It is unique to each individual. This number enables the department to monitor the financial transactions of the holder. PAN helps the Income-Tax department to keep a track of the tax paid or evaded by an individual. An individual needs to declare his/her PAN while opening a bank account, receiving salary or professional fees, while buying a property or car, filing income tax return or applying for a bank loan. The PAN card acts as an identifier of a person with the tax department.

Here’s how you can apply and make changes in your PAN card online

You can apply for a PAN card and also get it rectified online. Application for fresh allotment of PAN can be made by visiting the official website of PAN. Further, if you want to request for any changes or correction in PAN data or if you want to request for reprint of PAN card (for an existing PAN), you may also do it through the Internet.

A few things you must know before applying or making changes in the PAN card:

How to file an application online?

An online application can be made either by visiting the online portal of NSDL or the online portal of UTITSL. The charges for applying for PAN is Rs 107 (including service tax) for an Indian residential communication address and Rs 994 (including service tax) for a foreign communication address. One can make payment of application fee through a credit card or debit card, demand draft or even net-banking. Once the application and payment are accepted by the authority, the applicants are required to send the relevant supporting documents through either courier or post to NSDL or UTITSL office. Once the documents are received, the PAN application will get processed by NSDL/UTITSL.

Applicable forms required?

For citizens of India, the application for allotment of a new PAN will be done in Form 49A. And for foreign citizens, the application for allotment of a new PAN will be done in Form 49AA.

Where to send the application?

While applying for a new PAN card, whether in the case of individual and HUF applicants, if the address for communication is an office address, then you need to submit the proof of office address along with the proof of residential address to NSDL wherein the applications made should be on and after November 1, 2009.

How to make payment online?

As per the RBI guidelines, entities, firms or companies making e-commerce transactions are required to provide their PIN (Personal Identification Number) while executing an online transaction. Therefore, before making payment for online PAN or TAN applications, using any of the following payment modes – credit card, debit card or net banking – applicants are required to obtain PIN from banks whose credit card, debit card or net banking is being used.