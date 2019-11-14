Income Tax Return Filing: What salaried individuals must know while filing ITR

Know what salaried individuals should keep in mind while filing ITR,

Income Tax Return Filing for salaried individuals: Income Tax Return (ITR) filing is necessary for salaried persons. It should be filed even by those whose annual income is below the taxable limit. Sameer Mittal, Managing Partner, Sameer Mittal & Associates LLP, told FE Online: “The importance of filing of income tax return cannot be more emphasized in today’s time. Though the filing of income tax return is mandatory for the individuals whose income exceeds the threshold provided, but yet its preferable that the individual not falling in the above bracket to file their ITR.” Mittal said that filing ITR not just helps salaried persons in establishing themselves as honest taxpayers but also helps them in availing loans, travelling abroad and acting as a proof of income required, claiming refund etc.

ITR Filing has several benefits. The Income Tax department says on its website: “Filing of return is your duty and earns for you the dignity of consciously contributing to the development of the nation. Apart from this, your income-tax returns validate your credit worthiness before financial institutions and make it possible for you to access many financial benefits such as bank credits, etc.” In contrast, not filing the ITR inspite of having taxable income can make you liable for penalty and prosecution provisions of the Income Tax Act.

Points to remember while filing ITR

While filing the ITR, salaried persons need to keep several points in mind. According to Mittal, salaried persons should take care of following factors while filing ITR: