Income Tax Return filing status: 14 lakh ITRs for AY 2023-24 filed – Latest updates and data

Income Tax Return (ITR) filing for Assessment Year 2023-24: As many as 14,65,641 ITRs were filed till May 28 for AY 2023-24, according to data on the Income Tax e-filing website. Of these, over 12 lakh ITRs have been verified and the tax department has processed 3834 returns.

Till the end of April 2023, there were more than 11 crore registered individual users on the Income tax website, of which over 9.7 crore users had their Aadhaar linked.

Between April 1 and April 30, more than 64,000 taxpayers filed ITR-1 in FY 2023-24 while the number of ITR-2 filers was 24,447. Also, over 2.2 lakh taxpayers filed ITR-4 in April. The total ITRs filed in April was 3,85,943. The month-on-month increase in the number of ITRs filed in April 2023 was 67.69% more than the number of returns filed in April 2022, according to Income Tax data.

In the individual taxpayer segment, most of the returns filed in April were by those having income less than Rs 5 lakh. Only 14,225 taxpayers having income between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh filed their returns in April. Interestingly, the most number of returns filed in April was from Punjab (55,189) followed by Maharashtra (52,478) and Uttar Pradesh (33,765).

Recent Updates:

On May 30, the tax department enabled Income Tax Return Form ITR-2 for filing through Online mode with prefilled data on the e-filing portal.

On May 26, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extended the due date for filing Form 10A and Form 10AB to 30th September 2023.

On May 24, the tax department made the Excel Utility of ITR-3 for AY 2023-24 available for filing.

On May 20, Income-tax Returns Form ITR 1 and ITR 4 were enabled on the income tax portal for filing in Online mode with prefilled data.

On May 11, the Excel Utility of ITR-2 for AY 2023-24 was made available for filing.