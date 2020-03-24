Income Tax Return Filing: Last date for filing ITR for FY 2018-19 extended

By: |
Updated: March 24, 2020 3:00:36 PM

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a press conference has announced that the last date for filing tax returns has been extended.

income tax, Last date for filing ITR, interest rate, FM Nirmala Sitharaman, financial year 2018-19The interest rate for delayed payment has also been reduced from 12 per cent to 9 per cent.

Good news for taxpayers in the Coronavirus crisis. The last date to file Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year 2018-19 has been extended. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a press conference has announced that the last date for filing tax returns has been extended to June 30, 2020. The interest rate for delayed payment has also been reduced from 12 per cent to 9 per cent.

The last date to file without fine was extended by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) from July 31 to August 31, 2019. For those who had failed to file within the due date, the due date was March 31, 2020 which has now been extended to June 30,2020.

Related News

If one has missed ITR filing within the deadline, then as per the rules, one can still file a Belated Return but will have to pay a fine for late filing. For filing ITR on or before December 31, the fine was Rs 5,000, while for filing ITR by March 31, 2020, then the late fee amount doubles. If tax is due, the interest rate on the due amount has been reduced now.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Income Tax
  4. Income Tax Return Filing Last date for filing ITR for FY 2018-19 extended
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
114 tax-saving investment options beyond Section 80C limit
2Best tax-saving schemes for FY 2019-20: Five things to keep in mind while selecting them
3Tax Talk: Know the benefits of creating HUF