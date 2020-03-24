Income Tax Return Filing: Last date for filing ITR for FY 2018-19 extended

The interest rate for delayed payment has also been reduced from 12 per cent to 9 per cent.

Good news for taxpayers in the Coronavirus crisis. The last date to file Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year 2018-19 has been extended. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a press conference has announced that the last date for filing tax returns has been extended to June 30, 2020. The interest rate for delayed payment has also been reduced from 12 per cent to 9 per cent.

The last date to file without fine was extended by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) from July 31 to August 31, 2019. For those who had failed to file within the due date, the due date was March 31, 2020 which has now been extended to June 30,2020.

If one has missed ITR filing within the deadline, then as per the rules, one can still file a Belated Return but will have to pay a fine for late filing. For filing ITR on or before December 31, the fine was Rs 5,000, while for filing ITR by March 31, 2020, then the late fee amount doubles. If tax is due, the interest rate on the due amount has been reduced now.