Income Tax Return filing: How to link Aadhaar number with PAN card?

One can link Aadhaar with PAN card both online and offline, in fact through a SMS also.

Have you been nudged with a pop-up message from the Income Tax department, asking if you have linked Aadhaar with PAN? You are most likely to get this message on the Income Tax filing website if your Aadhaar number hasn’t been linked with PAN yet. You can use the link given in the pop-up window to link your Aadhaar number with PAN. The Government of India has made it mandatory for PAN card holders to link the same with the unique identification number called Aadhaar.

You can also do the following steps to link Aadhaar with PAN :

-Login to the e-filling portal of the income-tax return efiling- www.incometaxindiafiling.gov.in

-Enter your Aadhaar and PAN numbers (mentioned on Aadhaar card and PAN card). Enter the name as mentioned in the Aadhaar card and the captcha code. Then click on the “link Aadhaar” button. The name mentioned on the Aadhaar card should be the same as shown on the PAN card. In case of any error or discrepancy, like spelling mistakes, the linking will not be possible. In such a case, you will require to update your Aadhaar details.

Before linking Aadhaar number with PAN card, any discrepancy needs to be eliminated by updating your Aadhaar card.

-Go to ‘profile settings’ and click on ‘link Aadhaar’

-Enter the “Aadhaar number’, ‘Name as per Aadhaar’ and click on ‘link Aadhaar’. In case your Aadhaar card carries just year of birth, then you will have to check on the option “I have only year of birth in Aadhaar Card’.

-You are also required to give consent to validate Aadhaar details with UIDAI in order to complete the process of linking

If the details as per PAN and Aadhaar card are the same, the linking shall be done automatically.

What are the modes to link Aadhaar number with PAN?

It is mandatory to link one’s Aadhaar number with PAN to file income tax return. The government has prescribed the following modes to link the Aadhaar number with PAN:

# Through SMS

Send SMS to 567678 or 56161 from your registered mobile number in the following format:

UIDPAN<space><12 Digit Aadhaar Number> space><10 Digit PAN>

For example, UIDPIN 123456789000 ARIJE1234E

# Online

Visit the website of the PAN service providers. Click on the button ‘link Aadhaar to PAN’ which will direct you to the income tax website

# Offline

Paper Mode: File one page Form along with minimal fee with the designated PAN centre. Copies of PAN card and Aadhaar card are to be furnished.