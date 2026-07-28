The due date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27) is July 31, 2026, for individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and salaried taxpayers filing ITR-1 or ITR-2 who are not required to undergo a tax audit.

As the deadline approaches, many taxpayers are wondering whether the Income Tax Department will announce an extension this year too, especially after it extended the due date twice last year—first from July 31 to September 15, and then by a further day to September 16.

Unlike previous years, there has been no indication so far that the government plans to give taxpayers more time to file their returns for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27.

Although the Income-tax Act, 2025 came into effect on 1 April 2026, income tax returns for income earned during Financial Year 2025-26 (Assessment Year 2026-27) continue to be governed by the Income-tax Act, 1961 under the transition provisions. Therefore, any decision to extend the current ITR filing deadline would be made under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

Here are five key reasons why an extension may not be on the cards this time.

1. There has been no official indication so far: No official indication from the Government so far; the CBDT has not issued any notification or even hinted at an extension. Historically, extensions are announced only when there are compelling reasons, not merely due to public expectation. For the Assessment Year 2026–2027, the deadlines for submitting Income Tax Returns (ITRs) are July 31, 2026 for salaried persons and non-audit cases filing ITR-1/ITR-2, August 31, 2026 for non-audit businesses and professionals filing ITR-3/ITR-4, and October 31, 2026 for tax audit cases.

2. The e-filing portal has been functioning normally: As the July 31 deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) approaches, filing activity has gathered significant momentum. According to the latest statistics available on the Income Tax Department’s e-Filing portal, 4,37,76,398 ITRs for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 had been filed as of July 27, 2026.

Of these, 4,11,14,753 returns have already been verified by taxpayers, while the Income Tax Department has processed 2,33,77,962 returns. The portal currently has 14,09,80,488 registered individual users.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Lok Sabha on July 20 that despite a sharp rise in user traffic during the peak ITR filing season, the Income Tax Department’s e-Filing portal has remained largely stable. He said the portal’s performance is being continuously monitored through a dedicated dashboard that tracks logins, ITR filings, AIS access, payment gateway status and other key operational indicators.

“The e-filing portal has been functioning smoothly. Unlike years when taxpayers faced widespread technical glitches, the Income Tax e-filing portal has largely remained stable. Without significant system failures, there is little justification for extending the deadline,” said Nishant Shanker, Tax & Investments expert – Navraj Global Advisors.

3. Most ITR forms have been available for weeks: ITR forms have been available for sufficient time. Most return forms and filing utilities have been available for several weeks, providing taxpayers and professionals with adequate time to prepare and file returns.

4. The government wants returns filed on time: The Government is focusing on timely compliance. Timely filing enables faster refund processing, better tax administration, and smoother compliance. Extending the deadline without exceptional circumstances could dilute this objective.

5. Last-minute rush alone is usually not enough: A last-minute rush is not, by itself, a valid reason. Every filing season witnesses a surge in last-minute filings.

“Unless this rush is accompanied by major technical disruptions or administrative issues, it has generally not been considered sufficient grounds for an extension,” stated Shanker.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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