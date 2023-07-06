Income Tax Return Last Date AY 2023-24: 25 days for e-filing ITR before Due Date – Latest updates

ITR e-filing on incometax.gov.in AY 2023-24: The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing season is in full swing with only 25 days left before the due date. Most taxpayers are required to file their returns by July 31, which is the due date for filing ITRs for AY 2023-24 for taxpayers whose accounts don’t need to be updated. That said, the following are important details and updates that you should know if you haven’t filed your returns for AY 2023-24 by now.

1. ITR Due Date Vs Last Date AY 2023-24

Most people are confused about the ITR filing due date and last date for Assessment Year 2023-24. You should note that the due date is the date by which you can file ITR without paying any fee or penalty on the e-filing website. However, the last date is the date by which you can file ITR after paying a late fee and, maybe, penal interest (depending on applicability).

The due date of ITR filing for AY 2023-24 for taxpayers whose accounts don’t need to be audited is July 31, 2023. For other taxpayers, there are different due dates (Read full details here).

The last date of ITR filing for AY 2023-24 is December 31, 2023.

2. ITR data: Total Returns Filed and Processed

As per data on the Income Tax e-filing website, as many as 1,32,72,943 ITRs have been filed till July 2, 2023. Of these, 1,25,64,152 returns have been verified while the Income Tax Department has processed 3973 ITRs.

3. New facilities enabled on the Income Tax e-filing portal

The Income Tax department made the Excel utility of ITR-7 for AY 2023-24 available for filing on June 30. You can download it on the e-filing website. The Offline Utility of ITR-3 for AY 2023-24 was is available for filing and download since June 26.

4. Latest Tips and Tricks for ITR Filing

In this section, we provide the latest articles published on financialexpress.com to enrich your ITR filing experience and help you make an informed decision. Some important articles are below:

5. How to file ITR

It is recommended to file ITR on the e-filing website of the Income Tax Department. However, for many taxpayers, the filing process may seem very difficult. If you are unable to do so on your own, take the help of a qualified tax professional. You can also visit many tax filing online platforms that charge small fees to help you file ITR. (Here’s an ITR filing guide for salaried persons)

It is important to file the Income Tax Return by the due date to avoid late fees or other penalties in the form of interest on taxes.