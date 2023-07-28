scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Income Tax Return Due Date 2023 Latest News: 5 crore ITRs filed. Still waiting for an extension?

Income Tax Return Filing for AY 2023-24 Latest Updates on July 28: With just four days before the July 31 deadline, there is no point in waiting for an extension of the due date.

Written by PF Desk
Updated:
ITR due date extension news
Over 5 crore ITRs filed. No due date extension expected. Representational image/Pixabay

Income Tax Return Filing for AY 2023-24 Latest Updates on July 28: With just four days before the July 31 deadline, there is no point in waiting for an extension of the due date. A record number of taxpayers have already filed their returns for AY 2023-24 (FY 2022-23) and the Government has also clarified in recent weeks that it is not contemplating any extension of the due date, i.e. July 31 for taxpayers whose accounts don’t need to be audited.

If you haven’t filed yet, you should rush and complete the process as soon as possible to avoid any tax hassles in future. That said, this article provides the latest updates related to ITR filing and ITR Due Date.

(To be updated)

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 28-07-2023 at 10:02 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS