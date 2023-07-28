Income Tax Return Filing for AY 2023-24 Latest Updates on July 28: With just four days before the July 31 deadline, there is no point in waiting for an extension of the due date. A record number of taxpayers have already filed their returns for AY 2023-24 (FY 2022-23) and the Government has also clarified in recent weeks that it is not contemplating any extension of the due date, i.e. July 31 for taxpayers whose accounts don’t need to be audited.

If you haven’t filed yet, you should rush and complete the process as soon as possible to avoid any tax hassles in future. That said, this article provides the latest updates related to ITR filing and ITR Due Date.

(To be updated)