Income Tax Return Filing (on http://www.incometax.gov.in) Due Date for AY 2023-24 Latest News Updates on July 29: There are only three days left before the July 31 deadline for ITR filing. It is now clear that the due date will not be extended this year. Therefore, there is no point in waiting for an extension of the due date for taxpayers. Till July 28, a record number of taxpayers have already filed their returns for AY 2023-24 (FY 2022-23) and a large number of taxpayers have already received refunds. The Government has also said this month that it is not contemplating any extension of the due date, i.e. July 31 for taxpayers whose accounts don’t need to be audited.

If you are a taxpayer but haven’t filed ITR yet, you should rush and complete the process as soon as possible to avoid the consequences of late filing. This blog will provide you with recent updates throughout the day about ITR filing Due Date and relevant tips to help you file your returns correctly. Stay tuned.

Live Updates

11:43 (IST) 29 Jul 2023 Investing abroad? ITR filing is must for you even if in loss Taxpayers holding foreign assets or foreign bank accounts or are beneficiaries are mandatorily required to file their return irrespective of the income threshold, according to a tax expert. Read Full Details here 11:24 (IST) 29 Jul 2023 ITR help desk working 24/7, says Income Tax Dept To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, a helpdesk is functioning on 24×7 basis and the Income Tax Department is also providing support through calls, live chats, Webex sessions & social media. The IT Department said it will continue to provide support till 31.07.2023, including on Saturday and Sunday. 11:06 (IST) 29 Jul 2023 ITR Due Date 2023: 5 crore milestone three days earlier The Income Tax Department on Friday (July 28) expressed its gratitude to the taxpayers and tax professionals for helping reach the milestone of 5 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs), 3 days early this year, compared to the preceding year! More than 5 crore ITRs for AY 2023-24 have already been filed till 27th of July this year as compared to 30th of July last year, it said. 11:03 (IST) 29 Jul 2023 Total Income Tax Returns Already Filed till July 28 The number of ITRs filed till July 28 shows taxpayers should not wait for any extension. As many as three days (including today) before the July 31 deadline are still left. Therefore, taxpayers, who haven’t filed yet, should file their returns in three days. Data on the Income Tax e-filing website shows that more than 5.35 crore ITRs were filed by taxpayers till July 28.