Income Tax Return Due Date Extension 2023 Latest News: Will ITR filing last date extend?

Income Tax Return Due Date AY 2023-24 Latest News (July 12, 2023): With only 20 days left for Income Tax Return filing for income earned in FY 2022-23, the Income Tax e-filing website is expected to witness a heavy rush in the coming days.

Many taxpayers are complaining on social media about the issues faced by them while trying to file their returns on the e-filing portal. Some on social media have even claimed that the e-filing portal is slow.

However, despite the issues faced by a few users, there has been bumper tax filing this year till July 11. According to the Income Tax Department, it has reached the milestone of 2 crore ITRs filed 9 days earlier compared to the previous year.

The due date to file returns for taxpayers whose accounts don’t need to be audited is July 31. However, the bumper ITR filing numbers till now mean there will not be any extension of the ITR due date this year. The due date was not extended even in the previous year.

Taxpayers are, therefore, advised to file their returns as early as possible to avoid the last-minute rush. That being said, the following are some recent updates that you should know.

2 crore ITRs filed

As per Income Tax Dept, over 2 crore ITRs were already filed till July 11. Last year, 2 crore ITRs were filed till July 20.

“We are happy to inform that over 2 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2023-24 have already been filed till 11th of July this year as compared to 2 crore ITRs filed till 20th of July last year. Our taxpayers have helped us reach the 2 crore milestone 9 days early this year, compared to the corresponding period in the preceding year, and we appreciate the effort! We urge those who haven’t filed ITR for AY 2023-24, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush,” the Income Tax Department tweeted.

ITRs processed

As per the Income Tax e-filing portal, more than 1.9 crore ITRs have been verified by taxpayers till July 11 while the department has processed over 64 lakh returns. The number of returns filed, verified and processed is expected to increase significantly in the coming days.