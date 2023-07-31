Income tax Return filing on http://www.incometax.gov.in, ITR Due Date AY 2023-24 Latest News Updates on July 31 deadline: Today is the due date of ITR filing for taxpayers whose accounts don’t need to be audited. If you haven’t filed your ITR for AY 2023-24 (FY 2022-23) yet, you must do it by the end of the day today. It is now almost certain that there will not be an extension of the ITR filing Due Date for AY 2023-24. More so because it seems most of the taxpayers have already filed their returns, a day before the end of the due date.

Data shared by the Income Tax Department show that more than 6.13 crore ITR have already been filed till July 30. Till July 31 last year, only around 5.83 crore returns were filed. Moreover, a large number of taxpayers have also received refunds.

In recent weeks, several reports confirmed that the Government was not planning to extend the due date beyond July 31. So if your book of account doesn’t need to be audited, ensure to file your ITR today to avoid the consequences of not filing ITR by July 31. This blog provides recent updates on the ITR filing Due Date on July 31 along with relevant last-minute tips to help you file your returns. Stay Tuned

Live Updates

09:24 (IST) 31 Jul 2023 ITR login: 1.3 crore taxpayers logged in on e-filing portal on July 30 According to the Income Tax Department, more than 1.3 crore people logged in on the ITR e-filing portal on July 30. “We have witnessed more than 1.30 crore successful logins on the e-filing portal till 6.30 pm, today,” the tax department said. As many as 26.76 lakh ITRs were filed till 6.30 pm on July 30. 09:14 (IST) 31 Jul 2023 Total Income Tax Returns Filed till July 30 Do not wait anymore for due date extension. File your return today as there will not be any extension. Data on the Income Tax e-filing website shows that more than 6.13 crore ITRs have already been filed by taxpayers till July 30.