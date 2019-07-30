Income Tax Return 2019: Unverified Return can no longer be used as proof of having filed ITR

Taxpayers either have to e-verify the return or send the signed physical ITR-V to CPC, Bengaluru.

Before the concept of electronic verification (e-verification) of Income Tax Return (ITR) was introduced, Income Tax Return Verification Form or ITR-V was used as ITR proof to apply for loan and other financial transactions, where submission of copy of ITR as proof of income were mandatory.

However, the ITR-V that is generated after e-filing of Income Tax Return 2019-20, contains a cautionary note – “This is not a proof for having filed the Return” – that disqualifies the unverified Return (ITR-V) as a valid proof of income.

So, unless verified either by sending it to the Income Tax Department’s Centralised Processing Centre (CPC), Bengaluru, by post (ordinary post or speed post and not through courier) within 120 days from the date of filing of the ITR or instantly through e-verification, ITR-V cannot be treated as a valid proof of having filed the ITR. Returns may also be e-verified through Aadhaar OTP, net banking or via Electronic Verification Code (EVC) on the e-filing site of the Income Tax Department.

Once e-verified, Income Tax Return Acknowledgment will be generated and emailed to registered email ID with a note saying, “Do not send this acknowledgment to CPC, Bengaluru”.

Earlier, before the introduction of e-verification facility, the only option before assesees was to send the signed physical copy of ITR-V to CPC, Bengaluru and the ITR-V itself was a sufficient enough proof of having filed the ITR. So, wherever copy of ITR was needed as income proof, ITR-V was accepted as a valid proof.

But introduction of the note that the ITR-V is not a proof for having filed the Return, has made it invalid as a ITR proof and may no longer be submitted as a income proof anywhere.

So, the taxpayers either have to e-verify the return to get the acknowledgment instantly or send the signed physical ITR-V to CPC, Bengaluru and wait till it reaches the destination and picked up for processing. Moreover, there are chances that ITR-V may get lost while in transit or the assessee may forget to send it to CPC, Bengaluru on time.

“The assessee will have to again file his/her ITR from the scratch and previous ITR filed would not be considered,” said CA Karan Batra, Founder and CEO of CharteredClub.com, when asked about the consequences of non-receival of ITR-V at the CPC, Bengaluru.

“Moreover, it would be considered as late filing of ITR and late filing penalty would be levied,” he added.

Acknowledging the new development, Batra said, “In fact, now the Income Tax Department is trying to encourage e-verification at time of submission of ITR itself.”

So, to complete the process of ITR filing, you shouldn’t forget to verify the ITR either electronically or by sending the physical copy of ITR-V to CPC, Bengaluru on time.

