ITR Filing: I-T Department launches e-Filing Lite, a lighter version of e-Filing portal; Check details

Income Tax Return e-Filing 2019: The Income Tax Department has launched a lighter version of e-Filing portal called ‘e-Filing Lite’.

Income Tax Return e-Filing for AY 2019-20: Good news! For all those taxpayers who wish to only file the Income Tax Return (ITR), the Income Tax Department has launched a lighter version of e-Filing portal, called ‘e-Filing Lite’. To access ‘e-Filing Lite’, one need to log on to the e-filing website of the I-T department and use the same credentials such as user name and password to file the ITR. There will now be two buttons on the homepage – ‘Portal Login’ button and the ‘e-Filing Lite’ – for the taxpayer to choose from.

Being a lighter version, the ‘e-Filing Lite’ will not carry the same links as available to the taxpayer on accessing Portal Login on I-T E-filing website.

The e-Filing Lite portal will be providing access only to three sections – Dashboard, My Account and E-File sections. Even under My Account section, only Form 26AS, Pre-filled returns and download of XML version of pre-filled returns will be possible. Importantly, tax credit mismatch and verification inks will not be there. Under the e-File section, being a lighter version, only e-filing will be possible.

By going through the Portal Login, one is able to view the entire gamut of services such as Dashboard, My Account. E-file proceedings, E-nivaran, Compliance and E-File etc. To link one’s bank account, Aadhaar or to make changes in address etc, one will have to access this portal.

If one already has got all the information including personal details saved in the system, filing of ITR through e-Filing Lite will now be quicker than before. The last date for filing of ITR for the assessment year 2019-20 has already been extended by the I-T department to August 31.

The I-T department has also issued an update that the IT return preparation software is modified to update the Section 234A interest calculation along with certain other minor corrections and the same is available for download. There need not be any excuses now to delay the ITR filing and hence avoid waiting for the last few days to complete the process.