Income Tax refunds worth Rs 1.76 lakh cr issued between Apr 1-Jan 18

By: |
January 20, 2021 10:19 PM

Of this, personal income tax refunds of Rs 58,631 crore have been issued in 1,62,39,742 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.17 lakh crore have been issued in 2.11 lakh cases.

The Income Tax department on Wednesday said it has issued over Rs 1.76 lakh crore worth refunds to over 1.65 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,76,217 crore to more than 1.65 crore taxpayers between 1st April 2020 to 18th January 2021,” the income tax department tweeted.

 

 

