Income tax refunds of over Rs 1.86 lakh crore issued so far this fiscal

CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,86,677 crore to more than 2.14 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr,2021 to 07th March,2022.

The income tax department on Thursday said it has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.86 lakh crore to more than 2.14 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This includes 1.74 crore refunds of the 2020-21 fiscal ended March 31, 2021, amounting to Rs 35,296.86 crore.

“Income tax refunds of Rs 67,442 crore have been issued in 2,11,76,025 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,19,235 crore have been issued in 2,31,654 cases,” the I-T department tweeted.