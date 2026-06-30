Taxpayers generally receive their income tax refunds within 4 to 5 weeks after successfully e-verifying their Income Tax Return (ITR), as per the Income Tax Department.

Many taxpayers expect the Income Tax Department to credit the exact refund amount shown while filing their ITR; however, sometimes taxpayers receive a refund that is lower than the amount claimed in the ITR.

Here’s why taxpayers may receive only part of their expected refund and what they should do if the amount does not match.

Reasons for receiving partial refunds

Taxpayers receiving a partial refund generally indicate that the Income-tax Department (ITD) has recomputed the taxpayer’s return during processing after matching the information reported in the return with data available through Form 26AS, AIS, TIS, TDS statements and other third-party reporting systems. Some of the most common reasons include:

Mismatch in TDS or TCS details

Omission of taxable income such as bank interest or capital gains,

Incorrect deduction claims, mismatch in tax payments, or

Interest liability

Errors in calculating tax liability

Incorrect reporting of advance tax or self-assessment tax

Adjustment of outstanding tax demands relating to earlier assessment years.

“Where any such adjustment is made during processing, the ITD communicates the revised computation through an intimation under section 143(1), clearly explaining the basis on which the refund has been reduced,” said Akhil Chandna, Partner, Global People Solutions Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.

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How does the Income Tax Department calculate the final refund amount after processing a return?

The final refund is computed after a detailed system-driven validation of the return filed. The ITD recalculates total income after cross-verifying reported income, deductions, and tax credits with information received from employers, banks, financial institutions, and other reporting entities.

“Once the taxable income is finalized, the tax liability is recalculated after considering applicable surcharge, cess and interest provisions. Thereafter, taxes already paid through TDS, TCS, advance tax, and self-assessment tax are adjusted. If the taxes paid exceed the final tax liability, the balance becomes refundable after reducing any permissible adjustments such as outstanding demands,” stated Akhil Chandna.

Eligible interest on the refund is also computed in accordance with the statutory provisions.

Can the Income Tax Department adjust a taxpayer’s refund against outstanding tax demands from previous assessment years?

The Income-tax Act permits the ITD to adjust a refund against outstanding and recoverable tax demands of earlier assessment years.

However, such adjustment is not automatic. Akhil Chandna says that before making the adjustment, the taxpayer is generally informed through the e-filing portal and provided an opportunity to either accept the demand, partially accept it, or dispute its correctness.

Only after considering the taxpayer’s response, or upon expiry of the prescribed response period, is the refund adjusted to the extent of the outstanding demand. This safeguards the taxpayer’s right to contest incorrect or disputed demands before recovery is effected.

Can unpaid interest under Sections 234A, 234B, or 234C reduce the refund amount?

The interest charged under sections 234A, 234B and 234C forms is part of the total tax liability and is automatically computed while processing the return wherever applicable.

“Even where sufficient TDS has been deducted, interest may still arise because of delayed filing of the return, short payment of advance tax or deferment of advance tax instalments. Since such interest is adjusted against taxes already paid, the eventual refund may be substantially lower than the amount originally expected by the taxpayer,” stated Akhil Chandna.

What documents should taxpayers retain in case they wish to dispute a refund adjustment?

Taxpayers should maintain complete documentary evidence supporting every claim made in the return.

This includes Form 16 or Form 16A, Form 26AS, AIS, TIS, investment proofs, deduction certificates, tax payment challans, capital gains workings, interest certificates, and computation of income.

In addition, they should retain copies of the filed return, the processing intimation under section 143(1), rectification applications, correspondence with the ITD, and records relating to earlier tax demands.

A well-documented record significantly strengthens the taxpayer’s position while seeking rectification or contesting an incorrect adjustment.

How long does it usually take to resolve refund-related disputes?

There is no uniform timeline, as the resolution period largely depends on the nature of the dispute.

“Straightforward rectification requests involving apparent errors may be disposed of within a few weeks, whereas matters involving verification of tax credits, disputed demands or factual reconciliation may take several months,” said Akhil Chandna.

The speed of disposal also depends upon whether the taxpayer has submitted complete supporting documentation and responded promptly to departmental communications. Timely compliance by the taxpayer often plays an important role in expediting the resolution process.

What are the mistakes taxpayers make while filing ITRs that result in lower-than-expected refunds?

The most common reason for a lower-than-expected refund is inadequate reconciliation of the return with Form 26AS, AIS, and TIS before filing.

Taxpayers often claim incorrect tax credits, omit income such as bank interest or capital gains, or claim deductions without satisfying the prescribed conditions.

In addition, errors in computing interest under sections 234A, 234B and 234C, selecting an incorrect ITR form, or overlooking outstanding tax demands can reduce the final refund during processing. A thorough pre-filing reconciliation significantly minimizes such adjustments.

Key takeaway

Before filing the return, taxpayers should reconcile all income and tax credits with Form 26AS, AIS, and TIS to ensure that no income or tax payment has been omitted.

They should also verify that all deductions and exemptions are adequately supported by documentary evidence and that the correct ITR form has been selected.

Further, taxpayers should accurately compute interest liability wherever applicable, pre-validate the intended refund bank account, complete e-verification within the prescribed timeline, and carefully review the return before submission.

A thorough reconciliation exercise before filing substantially reduces the likelihood of refund adjustments and expedites processing by the Department.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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