Income Tax Refund: Received message to apply for IT refund formally? It’s fake!

Have you received message to apply for tax refund? Beware! It’s fake

Income Tax Refund: Have you received any message from the Income Tax Department asking you to put a formal request for Income Tax refund? Beware! This is a fake message and you should never respond it. In case you have received such a message, report it immediately. State Bank of India, the largest lender of the country, has tweeted, “Received any message from the Income Tax Department, requesting you to put in a formal request for your refund? These messages are from fraudsters at play! Ensure you ignore and report the messages immediately.”

SBI has urged its customers to not click on any suspicious link, share personal information with anyone. The bank has also asked customers to report such messages to police and the cyber cell immediately after receiving them.

Clicking on links sent to you by fraudsters will direct you to another website where the fraudsters will ask you for your ID, password and other/or other details. With this information, the fraudsters will steal your information to access and withdraw money from your bank account, SBI said.

If you are attacked by fraudsters online, read the following to know what you should do immediately.

How to get income tax refund

If a person has paid excess tax, s/he can seek refund by filing Income Tax Return. The income tax department says on its website: “​​​​​The excess tax can be claimed as refund by filing your Income-tax return. It will be refunded to you by crediting it in your bank account through ECS transfer. The department has been making efforts to settle refund claims at the earliest.​​”

The income tax department doesn’t ask customers to put a separate request for Income Tax Refund.

A few days ago, SBI had warned customers from responding to SMSes claiming their account were suspended and they needed to click on a link to reactivate the accounts. “When you receive any message similar to this (as shown in the image above), not click on such URLs; Never share your personal and/or account details on any suspicious links. Check your account status with your branch only. Report such messages immediately to the local police authorities. Be vigilant, be safe,” SBI had tweeted.