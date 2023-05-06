Income Tax Payment Online: Full List of Banks for e-payment (e-Pay Tax) on e-filing portal

e-Pay Tax on e-filing portal: The Income Tax Department recently enabled the e-Pay tax service for RBL Bank with over-the-counter and net banking options. Along with RBL Bank, there are 24 banks that have been cleared by the tax department for tax payments at the e-Pay tax service available on the e-Filing portal.
The e-Pay tax facility can be used by taxpayers for tax payment through Net Banking/Debit Card/Over the Counter/NEFT/RTGS and Payment Gateway of authorised banks. Users have to enter their PAN/TAN and mobile number for availing of the e-Pay Tax service.
Following is the full list of authorised banks for e-Pay Tax service on e-filing portal:
- Axis Bank
- Bank of Baroda
- Bank of India
- Bank of Maharashtra
- Canara Bank
- Central Bank of India
- City Union Bank
- Federal Bank
- HDFC Bank
- ICICI Bank
- IDBI Bank
- Indian Bank
- Indian Overseas Bank
- IndusInd Bank
- Jammu & Kashmir Bank
- Karur Vysya Bank
- 17. Kotak Mahindra Bank
- Punjab National Bank
- Punjab & Sind Bank
- RBL Bank
- State Bank of India
- South Indian Bank
- UCO Bank
- Union Bank
How to use e-Pay tax service
The e-Pay Tax service on the e-filing portal can be used to pay taxes without logging into the e-filing portal. Following are the steps that taxpayers need to follow:
Step 1: Go to the e-filing portal and clock on e-Pay tax
Step 2: Fill the required details such as PAN/Tax, Mobile number and click on “Continue”
Step 3: Complete OTP verification by entering the 6-digit OTP received on the mobile entered in step 3 and click on “Continue:
Step 4: After the completion of OTP verification, you will see a success message with your PAN/TAN and masked name. Click on “Continue” again to proceed.
Step 5: Click on “Proceed” on the tax payment category that applies to you on the e-Pay Tax page for new payment.
Step 6: Select Assessment year, Minor head and other details and then click again on “Continue”
Step 7: Add the breakup of the total amount of tax payment on the “Add Tax Breakup Details” page and click “Continue”
Step 8: Select Payment Gateway Mode can click continue
Step 9: Verify the details in the “Preview and Make Payment page” and click on “Pay Now”
Step 10: Make the payment, after which you will receive a confirmation e-Mail and an SMS. You may also download the Challan Receipt for future reference. These details will also be available under the “Payment History” tab on the “e-Pay Tax” page after login.