Income Tax: Paid taxes but not received certificate of appreciation from CBDT? Check categories, eligibility

The certificate of appreciation initiative of the government is a step towards acknowledging the contribution of the taxpayers.

Tax payers in the country get a certificate of appreciation from the Income Tax Department. This initiative of the Modi government is a step towards acknowledging the contribution of taxpayers. The eligibility to receive the certificate of appreciation is not based on the income range but depends on the amount of tax that you have paid. Remember, the total tax paid will depend on the income earned from the 5 heads of income – Income from Salary, Income from capital gains, Income from business, Income from house property and Income from other sources. However, if you have not received any such certificate of appreciation from CBDT, in spite of paying your taxes, it could be because you had not paid the taxes in time or didn’t file the income tax return (ITR) on time or completed the filing of ITR process within time. Also, you can visit the e-filing website of the I-T department to see if your ITR has been processed or not.

Eligibility

CBDT has been sending a certificate of appreciation to taxpayers only through email provided tax has been in full and there is no outstanding tax liability. Further, the ITR has to be filed electronically (E-filed) within the due date and also verified within 120 days. The verification process can be completed through Digital Signature or Electronic Verification Code (EVC) or submission of signed ITR-V to CPC Bangalore.

Categories

Depending on the amount of tax paid, the four categories identified by CBDT for individual taxpayers are:

Platinum : For those taxpayers who have contributed Rs 1 crore and above as tax

: For those taxpayers who have contributed Rs 1 crore and above as tax Gold : For those taxpayers who have contributed between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore as tax

: For those taxpayers who have contributed between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore as tax Silver : For those taxpayers who have contributed between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 50 lakh as tax

: For those taxpayers who have contributed between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 50 lakh as tax Bronze: For those taxpayers who have contributed between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 10 lakh as tax

Make sure you have your email and mobile number updated in the e-filing website of the I-T department. Going forward, if you are about to pay tax for the assessment year 2020-21 (financial year 2019-20) and are likely to fall in any of the categories, make sure to pay tax on time and even file ITR within the due date. Completing the verification process is equally important to qualify for the certificate of appreciation.