Income tax filing: Disclose exemptions, allowances in new Form 16

Published: April 24, 2019 1:40 AM

The new Form 16 demands salary break-up details, specifying the various tax-exempt allowances and deductions availed by an employee.

income tax, income tax filing, form 16Illustration: Syam Kumar Prasad

By Amarpal S Chadha

With the income tax return forms being notified with additional disclosure requirements, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued a notification on April 12, 2019 (effective May 12, 2019) amending the Form 16 (TDS certificate for salary income) and the format of quarterly tax deducted at source (TDS) return.

In the new format of Form 16, there is a specific column for reporting total amount of salary received from other employers, which was not a part of the old Form 16. For allowances exempt under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act as well as for various eligible deductions, specific line item has been provided to capture different allowances/ deductions separately, rather than as a consolidated amount for certain deductions in the previous format.

In the past, revenue authorities had identified a large number of cases with false claim of high refunds. The new format would help in identifying such claims much faster through digital cross-checking and verifying the legitimacy of the exemptions/deductions claimed by the employees directly in the tax return.

The format of quarterly TDS return has also been amended accordingly to incorporate the changes made in the Form 16.

Below is the list of amended disclosure requirements in the new Form 16:

Declaration of income from previous employer

Specific column has been added in the new Form 16 for providing details of salary received from previous employers. Although it was available in the old Form 24Q for filing the quarterly TDS return, only option available in the old Form 16 was to report under generic head ‘Any other income reported by employee’.

Disclosure of exemptions under Section 10

The new Form 16 requires the employers to disclose the details of the exemptions claimed with respect to leave travel allowance, gratuity, commuted pension, leave encashment, house rent allowance, etc., in the earmarked fields as opposed to earlier format which required to disclose the consolidated numbers. This is in line with the changes made in the tax return forms in the previous year which required exemptions to be disclosed separately.

Standard deduction

The standard deduction was introduced in the Finance Act 2018. The Form 16 has been amended to include separate line item for capturing standard deduction.

Specific disclosure for additional income

When employees had to report their other incomes, like income from house property, income from bank interest, etc., the option available in old Form 16 was to report under the generic head ‘Any other income reported by employee’. However, the new Form 16 requires disclosing the income/loss from the house property and from other sources, as a separate line time.

Detailed disclosure of deductions

The new Form 16 provides detailed break-up of all deductions including the deductions for employee and employer’s contribution to National Pension Scheme (NPS), medical insurance premium paid, interest on education loan, interest on saving bank account, etc., apart from the deductions under Section 80C, 80CCC and 80CCD which was provided in the erstwhile Form 16.

Also read: Bitcoin price breaches $5,600, hits highest in six months; other cryptocurrencies gain too

Disclosure of rebate and surcharge

Separate columns have been added for rebate under Section 87A (a deduction from tax liability for individuals earning income below the specified limit) and surcharge (10% on income tax for income between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore and 15% on income exceeding Rs 1 crore).

It is a positive move as the CBDT has attempted to standardise the format of Form 16 which will ensure more uniformity across organisations. These changes will help revenue authorities to easily cross verify the details between what has been declared to the employer as compared to what has been additionally claimed in the tax return and identify any incorrect claims. These ongoing changes cast additional responsibility on the employer to ensure that processes are in place to accurately map these disclosures in the Form 16 as well as the withholding returns.

The writer is tax partner & mobility leader, EY India. Inputs from Shanmuga Prasad, tax director, EY. Views expressed are their personal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Income Tax
  4. Income tax filing: Disclose exemptions, allowances in new Form 16
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition