Income Tax Exemption: Donation to Shree Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra in Ayodhya to get 80G benefit!

Updated: May 9, 2020 10:25:59 AM

The notification says that the Teerth Kshetra is a place of historic importance and a place of public worship of renown for taxation purposes.

Income Tax Exemption, section 80 g, section 80g benefit, Shree Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra, Shree Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra tax benefit, Shree Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra donation tax benefitThe notification is effective from FY 2020-21.

Income Tax Exemption: Donation to Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra under Section 80G: The government has made donations to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra exempted under Section 80 G of Income Tax Act.

A notification of the government said, “—In the exercise of the powers conferred by clause (b) of sub-section (2) of section 80G of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), the Central Government hereby notifies “SHRI RAM JANMABHOOMI TEERTH KSHETRA” (PAN: AAZTS6197B) to be place of historic importance and a place of public worship of renown for the purposes of the said section from the year F.Y. 2020-2021, relevant to the Assessment Year 2021-2022.”

