Income Tax Exemption: Donation to Shree Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra in Ayodhya to get 80G benefit!

The notification says that the Teerth Kshetra is a place of historic importance and a place of public worship of renown for taxation purposes.
Income Tax Exemption: Donation to Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra under Section 80G: The government has made donations to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra exempted under Section 80 G of Income Tax Act.
A notification of the government said, “—In the exercise of the powers conferred by clause (b) of sub-section (2) of section 80G of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), the Central Government hereby notifies “SHRI RAM JANMABHOOMI TEERTH KSHETRA” (PAN: AAZTS6197B) to be place of historic importance and a place of public worship of renown for the purposes of the said section from the year F.Y. 2020-2021, relevant to the Assessment Year 2021-2022.”
