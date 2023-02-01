Income Tax Calculator for Assessment Year (AY) 2023-24: You can calculate your income tax liability for the Assessment Year 2023-24 by using the following Income Tax Calculator.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to change Income Tax slabs and rates in Budget 2023. This calculator will be updated as soon as the FM announces the new tax slab and rates. If there is no change in the Income Tax Slab and Rates in the Finance Bill of 2023 then the same calculator will help you calculate your tax liability for the financial year 2022-23 or AY 2023-24.

Note: For Assessment Year 2023-24, you will be filing an Income Tax Return for expenses/income/investments/savings made in FY 2022-23. The tax rates and slabs applicable for AY 2023-24 would be the current tax slab rates.

Income Tax Calculator AY 2023-24

If the FM announces any change in tax slab and rates today, then the new tax rates/slabs will be applicable for FY 2023-24 (AY 2024-25) or as the FM may announce. To know what has changed, check out updates on our Budget 2023 Income Tax Live Blog.

Why should you use Income Tax Calculator?

The income Tax Calculator is an important tool to give you an idea of your tax liability depending on your income and investments. This tool can help you plan your tax-saving investments properly so that you can optimize your taxes.

Current Income Tax Slab Rates for AY 2023-24

Following are the currently applicable Income tax slabs and rates for AY 2023-24.

Income Tax Slabs and Rates 2023 (New Regime)

Annual income up to Rs 2.5 lakh: NIL

Annual income up to Rs 2.5- 5 lakh: 5%

Annual income up to Rs 5-7.5 lakh: 10%

Annual income up to Rs 7.50-10 lakh: 15%

Annual income up to Rs 10-12.5 lakh: 20%

Annual income up to Rs 12.5-15 lakh: 25%

Annual income up to Rs 15-20 lakh: 30%

Annual income above Rs 20 lakh: 30%

Income Tax Slabs and Rates 2023 (Old Regime)

Annual income up to Rs 2.5 lakh: NIL

Annual income up to Rs 2.5- 5 lakh: 5%

Annual income up to Rs 5-10 lakh: 20%

Annual income up to Rs 10-20 lakh: 30%

Annual income above Rs 20 lakh: 30%

