Income Tax Alert! CBDT extends last date for payment of Advance Tax in these states

Date for December installment of Advance Tax payment for FY 2019-20 has been extended.
Advance Tax 2019-20: The Central Board of Direct Taxes has extended the last date for payment of December installment of Advance Tax for Financial Year 2019-20 in North Eastern states. The last date has been extended in the wake of large-scale disruption of internet services in several states in the North East.
The Union Ministry of Finance today said in a statement: “Considering the large-scale disruption of Internet Services in the North Eastern States-Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram, the Central Board of Direct Taxes, in exercise of powers conferred under clause (a) of sub-section (2) of section 119 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, has decided to extend the last date for payment of December installment of Advance tax for FY 2019-20, from 15th December, 2019 to 31st December, 2019 in case of all the assesses, Corporate and other than Corporate, in the above mentioned States.”
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.