Income Tax Alert! CBDT extends last date for payment of Advance Tax in these states

Advance tax payment date for December has been extended.

Advance Tax 2019-20: The Central Board of Direct Taxes has extended the last date for payment of December installment of Advance Tax for Financial Year 2019-20 in North Eastern states. The last date has been extended in the wake of large-scale disruption of internet services in several states in the North East.

The Union Ministry of Finance today said in a statement: “Considering the large-scale disruption of Internet Services in the North Eastern States-Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram, the Central Board of Direct Taxes, in exercise of powers conferred under clause (a) of sub-section (2) of section 119 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, has decided to extend the last date for payment of December installment of Advance tax for FY 2019-20, from 15th December, 2019 to 31st December, 2019 in case of all the assesses, Corporate and other than Corporate, in the above mentioned States.”