I-T refunds worth Rs 71,229 crore issued during April 8-July 11

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds worth Rs 71,229 crore in more than 21.24 lakh cases during April 8-July 11 period, the government said on Friday. The government had announced that it would expedite refunds to help taxpayers tide over liquidity crunch during the pandemic.

“Income tax refunds amounting to Rs 24,603 crore have been issued in 19.79 lakh cases to taxpayers and corporate tax refunds amounting to Rs 46,626 crore in 1.45 lakh cases to taxpayers during Covid days,” the government said.

Further, CBDT is taking up the refund related cleaning up of tax demands on priority and would be completed optimistically by August 31. “Also, all applications for rectifications and for giving effect to appeal orders are to be uploaded on the Income Tax Business Application (ITBA). It has decided to do all the work of rectification and appeal effect on the ITBA only,” the statement said.

CBDT reiterated that taxpayers should provide immediate response to the emails of I-T department for quick processing of their refunds. “A quick response from the taxpayer in this regard would facilitate the I-T Department to process their refunds expeditiously,” it said.