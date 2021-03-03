  • MORE MARKET STATS

I-T refunds over Rs 1.98 lakh cr issued in 11 months

March 3, 2021 8:41 PM

"CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) issues refunds of over Rs 1,98,106 crore to more than 1.95 crore taxpayers between April 1, 2020, to February 28, 2021," the I-T department tweeted.

income tax, income tax benefits, life insurance premium, tax benefits u/s 80C, LTC Scheme, new life insurance policy, term insurance plan, ULIP, annuity plan, endowment plan, GSTOf this, personal income tax refunds of Rs 70,572 crore have been issued to over 1.92 crore taxpayers, and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.27 lakh crore have been issued in 2.19 lakh cases.

The income tax department on Wednesday said it has issued over Rs 1.98 lakh crore worth refunds to over 1.95 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

Of this, personal income tax refunds of Rs 70,572 crore have been issued to over 1.92 crore taxpayers, and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.27 lakh crore have been issued in 2.19 lakh cases.

