I-T refunds over Rs 1.98 lakh cr issued in 11 months

The income tax department on Wednesday said it has issued over Rs 1.98 lakh crore worth refunds to over 1.95 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.
Of this, personal income tax refunds of Rs 70,572 crore have been issued to over 1.92 crore taxpayers, and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.27 lakh crore have been issued in 2.19 lakh cases.
“CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) issues refunds of over Rs 1,98,106 crore to more than 1.95 crore taxpayers between April 1, 2020, to February 28, 2021,” the I-T department tweeted.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.