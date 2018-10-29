I-T dept proposes online filing of tax exemption application

By: | Published: October 29, 2018 11:11 PM

Educational institutions, hospitals, charitable and religious trusts will soon have to file the online application for seeking income tax exemption, the I-T department said Monday.

I-T department, It department news, latest news, important news trending news, news todayThe department sought comments from stakeholders by November 12 on the amended rules and application forms seeking tax exemptions by such entities.

Educational institutions, hospitals, charitable and religious trusts will soon have to file the online application for seeking income tax exemption, the I-T department said Monday. The department sought comments from stakeholders by November 12 on the amended rules and application forms seeking tax exemptions by such entities.

“In view of the digital advancement that the government in general, and the income tax department in particular, have made, it is imperative that manual filing of these applications should be done away with so, as to ensure not only faster processing of the same but also to reduce interface between the department and the applicant,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

The application for exemption should be accompanied by self certified copy of registration with the registrar of companies or registrar of firms and societies or registrar of public trusts as the case may be, along with the copies of accounts and balance sheet.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Income Tax
  4. I-T dept proposes online filing of tax exemption application
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Infrastructure
Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition