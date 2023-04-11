How to select tax regime with Income Tax Calculator for FY 2023-24

How to choose tax regime for FY 2023-24: Selecting the best option between old and new tax regimes is proving difficult for many salaried taxpayers, especially for those who are in the higher income bracket and making various tax-saving investments.

However, it is the time of the year when every salaried employee has to intimate his/her employer about the tax regime option, failing which the employer will deduct TDS from salary as per the new regime rates sans various deductions and exemptions available under the old regime. That said, the following will help you select the best tax regime for maximum tax savings.

The first step for deciding on the tax regime is to compare both regimes. Under the old regime, a salaried taxpayer can claim several deductions, exemptions, and allowances for tax savings. It allows employees to follow different strategies to lower their tax obligations.

The exemptions available under the old regime include House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Leave Travel Allowance (LTA). When it comes to deductions, Section 80C is the most popular option that allows taxpayers to reduce their taxable income by up to Rs.1.5 lakh.

Under the old regime, the tax rebate under Section 87A is available up to income of Rs 5 lakh. This goes up to Rs 7 lakh under the new regime.

List of Deductions and Exemptions under Old Tax Regime

Investments under Section 80C up to Rs 1.5 lakh (Public Provident Fund, Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS), Employee Provident Fund, Life Insurance Premium, Home Loan Principal etc).

Home Loan Interest Payment (up to Rs 2 lakh)

Children Education and Hostel Allowance

Helper Allowance

Health Insurance Premiums – Rs 25,000 for Self, Spouse and Children and another Rs 25,000 for parents (Rs.50,000 for senior citizens)

Expenses on medical treatment, training or rehabilitation of a

disabled dependent: Rs.75000 (Rs.125000 for the person with severe disability )

Treatment of self or dependent for specified disease: Rs 40,000

(Rs.1,00,000/- for senior citizens)

Employee’s contribution to NPS up to Rs 50,000

Interest on Education Loan

Donation to specified institutions

Saving Bank Account Interest up to rs 10,000 under Section 80TTA

Disability of self: Rs.75,000 to Rs.1,25,000 depending on disability

House Rent Allowance

Leave Travel Allowance

Mobile and Internet Reimbursement

Food Coupons or Vouchers

Company Leased Car

Standard Deduction

Uniform and Washing Allowance

Leave Encashment

By carefully investing in tax-saving instruments and claiming exemptions, a salaried employee can successfully reduce his/her tax liability by lakhs under the old regime.

However, except for standard deduction, none of the above tax saving benefits is available under New Tax Regime for FY 2023-24. Though the new regime is simple, the low tax rates under this regime can be availed only if the employee wants to give up on various deductions and exemptions available under the old regime. This means, if an employee opts for the new regime s/he will have to give up important exemptions such as LTA, HRA, and various deductions under Section 80C, D0D, 80E, 80G including interest payment on home loan under Section 24 (b).

Tax Rates in New and Old Regimes

Old vs New Regime Tax Slabs and Rates

Surcharges in New and Old Tax Regimes

Surcharged under Old and New Tax Regimes. Health and Education Cess is 4% of Income tax and Surcharge in both

regimes

How to decide?

The best way to decide between the old and new regimes is to do a calculation. The following Income Tax calculator will help you:

In the end, it can be said that both tax regimes have their own benefits and drawbacks. If you are investing in various tax-saving instruments and making spends that qualify for exemptions, you can opt for the old regime if the calculation shows you can save more. If not, you should opt for the New Regime as it is simple and you don’t have to worry about investing/spending for tax saving.