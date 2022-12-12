‘How to file ITR online’ was one of the biggest searches in 2022, according to Google’s ‘Year in Search 2022’ report. Among all ‘How to’ searces, ‘How to file ITR online’ ranked 8th preceded by queries like ‘How to make banana bread’ and ‘How to link voted ID with Aadhaa’. ‘How to download PTRC challan’ and ‘How to make an e-SHRAM card’ were also among the top 10 trends.

Google trend data shows that searches on ‘How to file ITR online’ surged the most in the last week of July between July 24 and July 30. Notably, July 31 was the last date to file the Income tax Return (ITR). The Government this year refused to extend the ITR filing due date beyond July 31.

As per the official data on the Income Tax website, as many as 6,99,87,701 ITRs have been filed for Assessment Year 2022-23 till now. Of these, over 6.62 crore ITRs have been verified while more than 6.37 returns have been processed by the tax department. December 31, 2022, is the last date to file a belated ITR.

How to File ITR Online

You can file ITR online for free by visiting the Income Tax e-filing portal. Unlike several private e-filing websites, the official Income Tax filing platform doesn’t require you to pay any additional charges for filing ITR. Moreover, the ITR filing process is now also very easy and can be completed in a few steps.

Step 1: Visit https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/

Step 2: Login on the e-filing portal using PAN/Aadhaar

Step3: Now click on File Return

Step 4: Select Mode of Filing, Relevant Assessment Year

Step 5: Follow all instructions. And select the correct ITR form (ITR-1 for individuals with salary income)

Step 6: Validate the pre-filled return. This will have all the details provided by your employer to the tax department through Form 16.

Step 7: Edit the pre-filled return if required and submit.

Step 8: Verify your ITR and wait for the refunds (if any)

The last date to file ITR for AY 2023-24 would be July 31, 2023.