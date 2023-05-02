How to file Income Tax Return (ITR) online for AY 2023-24: Income taxpayers can now file their Income Tax Return (ITR) online for Assessment Year (AY) 2023-24 with the help of recently released Excel utilities for ITR-1 and ITR-4.

ITR-1 can be used for tax filing by individuals being a resident other than those not ordinarily resident. They should be having total income of up to Rs 50 lakh, income from salaries, one house property, other sources like interest income and agricultural income up to Rs 5000.

ITR-4 can be used for tax filing by individuals, HUFs and Firms (other than LLP), who are a resident having total income up to Rs 50 lakh and having income from business and profession, which is computed under sections 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE and agricultural income up to Rs 5000.

Following are the steps you can follow to file ITR online with the help of offline ITR-1 and ITR-4 Excel utilities.

Step 1: Go to incometax.gov.in website.

Step 2: Click on “Login”, enter details like your User ID (PAN/Aadhar/Other User ID), enter your password and click on “Continue”

Step 4: Click on the “File Now” tab under “File you return for the year ended on 31-Mar-2023”

Step 5: Select 2023-24 (Current A.Y) as the assessment year. Select “Section 139(1) – Original Return” as the filing type. Also, click on “Yes” or “No” to acknowledge whether you are audited under section 44AB or a political party as per section 13A. Also, select the ITR type – ITR-1 or ITR-4 as per applicability in your case and click on “Continue”.

Step 6: Upload your ITR form. It should be in the .json file format only. As per the Income Tax e-filing website, here you can upload your filled ITR form prepared using the offline Excel-based utility provided by the CBDT. You can download the offline utility for ITR from the income tax website (https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/downloads/income-tax-returns). In case you have not downloaded your pre-filled data, you can go to this link (https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/dashboard/downloadPreFilledData) to download the pre-filled data page.

Step 7: After uploading the ITR form in .json format, click on “Proceed to verification” to complete the remaining formalities of ITR filing.

The last date to file ITR for individuals for AY 2023-24 is July 31, 2023. For filling out the offline ITR forms, you may need help of a qualified tax professional/chartered accountant.