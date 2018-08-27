Have you verified your Income Tax return? Filing process is incomplete till you submit ITR-V

The ITR-V is to verify the income tax return after submitting it. It is a one-page verification document you must submit to the Income Tax Department for it to start processing your return.

The ITR-V is to verify the income tax return after submitting it. It is a one-page verification document you must submit to the Income Tax Department for it to start processing your return. The tax return process is incomplete till you submit ITR-V. You have to sign the document and send via ordinary post or speed post. You cannot courier the ITR-V and you do not need to send any supporting documents along with the ITR-V.

The tax payer has to send the duly signed copy of ITR-V to “Income Tax Department – CPC, Post Bag No – 1, Electronic City Post Office, Bangalore – 560100, Karnataka” within 120 days of uploading the return by Ordinary post or Speed post (without acknowledgment).

However, an assessee can verify ITR online. There are different ways in which you can e-verify your ITR at the income tax department’s e-filing portal. For every method, you need to generate an EVC or Electronic Verification Code. This code is used to verify your tax return online.

The ITR-V Form should be printed only in black ink and only in A4 size white paper. Do not use any other ink option to print ITR-V and ensure that the printout is clear and bright. Also, do not print any water marks on ITR-V as the only permissible watermark is that of I-T Department which is printed automatically on each ITR V. The document that is mailed to CPC should be signed in original and photocopy of signatures will not be accepted. The signatures or any handwritten text should not be written on Bar code and the numbers below barcode should be clearly visible. Caution has to be maintained that the bar code printed in the ITR-V does not get folded in the envelope.

If you have not received a copy of ITR-V in your mail id or the ITR-V received in your mail id is not opening, since it is a corrupt file, then login to incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and click on View Returns / Forms link. Select the option “Income Tax Return” and relevant “Assessment Year” and press “Submit” button. Click on Acknowledgement number of the ITR for which you want to download ITR V. Select “ITR-V / Acknowledgement” tab. Your ITR-V will get downloaded. The password to open ITR-V is a combination of PAN (in lower case) and DOB in ‘ddmmyyyy’ format. CPC Bangalore dispatches an email acknowledgement on receipt of ITR V. It should reach within 4-5 days after sending ITR-V to Bangalore. You can also check status of ITR-V receipt by CPC Bangalore online at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

Source: Tax Guru