Got an expensive gift from your boyfriend? Is it taxable?

Gifts received from family members of self and from those of spouse’s family are not taxable. However, gifts given to the fiancee will be taxable in the hands of the to-be bride until the marriage takes place. So, there is no tax exemption on gifts exchanged between any persons except family members.

Dr. Suresh Surana, Founder, RSM India explains how many gifts one may get without any tax obligations:

In accordance with provisions of Section 56(2)(x) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 (‘IT Act’), if aggregate sum of money received by an individual exceeds Rs 50,000 without any consideration during a particular Financial Year, then such sum shall be chargeable to tax under the head ‘Income from Other Sources’. In simple terms, if an individual receives cash gift either from one or multiple persons on the occasion of diwali, and the aggregate value of such receipt exceeds Rs 50,000 during a particular financial year, such amount will be taxed at the slab rates applicable to that person.

Hence, from income tax perspective to ensure that there is no tax, the prima facie condition is that, the aggregate cash received as gifts should not exceed Rs 50,000 in a financial year.

It is also pertinent to note that, if an employee receives any Gift in Cash from his/her employer, then the whole amount received as gift (even if it does not exceed Rs 50,000) shall be taxable under the head ‘Income from Salary’. Further, as per Rule 3(7)(iv) of the IT Rules, if an employee receives Diwali gift in kind (voucher/hampers/token) and the aggregate value of such kind is Rs 5,000 or more in a financial year, then the same shall be subject to tax as a perquisite under the head ‘Salary’. If, the aggregate amount of gift in kind is less than Rs 5,000, the same will be exempt from tax.

Provisions relating to gift by way of cash or kind, movable or immovable property are stated in Section 56(2)(x) of the IT Act which are summarised in the following table:

Tax rules on gifts received

From the above table it can be inferred that if the value of the gift given (be it cash, movable property or immovable property) exceeds Rs. 50,000 the same will attract income tax.

However, the IT Act explicitly states that the provisions of Section 56(2)(x) will not be applicable if an individual receives gifts from any of his/her relatives. Further, the term “relatives” has been specifically defined. Thus, in case of any Diwali gifts received from such specified relatives would not be subject to tax.

“Relative” means, in case of an individual —