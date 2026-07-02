For many taxpayers, the deduction of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) creates a false sense of assurance that their tax obligations have been completely fulfilled. Whether the tax has been deducted from salary, bank interest, professional fees or other income, taxpayers often assume that the Income Tax Department has no further reason to question their return.

However, under the present data-driven tax administration, the deduction of TDS is only one aspect of tax compliance. The Income Tax Department today validates the information reported in the return with multiple independent data sources before processing the return. Consequently, even where TDS has been correctly deducted and deposited, taxpayers may still receive an intimation or notice if inconsistencies or omissions are identified.

Importantly, the receipt of a notice should not automatically be interpreted as an allegation of tax evasion. In many cases, it merely reflects a mismatch that requires clarification or correction.

TDS is merely a tax collection mechanism

TDS is intended to facilitate the advance collection of tax on specified payments. It does not determine the final tax liability, nor does it absolve a taxpayer from correctly reporting all taxable income.

The responsibility of preparing an accurate and complete Income Tax Return continues to remain with the taxpayer. Even if taxes have been deducted at source, the return must appropriately disclose all taxable income, eligible exemptions, deductions, and other statutory disclosures.

For instance, an employee whose employer has deducted TDS correctly may still be required to report interest earned on bank deposits, rental income, capital gains, dividend income, or foreign assets, wherever applicable. Failure to disclose any such income may invite departmental scrutiny despite proper deduction of TDS.

Non-reporting of income continues to be the most frequent trigger

One of the most common reasons for tax notices is incomplete disclosure of income. Taxpayers frequently restrict reporting to salary reflected in Form 16 while inadvertently overlooking income from savings bank interest, fixed deposits, dividends, capital gains, freelance assignments, family pension, rental receipts or overseas investments.

Although tax may already have been deducted on some of these incomes, non-reporting creates a mismatch between the information available with the department and the figures disclosed in the return.

“With financial institutions, registrars, mutual funds, depositories and other reporting entities furnishing information electronically, omissions are increasingly becoming easier for the department to identify,” said Akhil Chandna, Partner, Global People Solutions Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.

AIS, Form 26AS and TIS have expanded verification capabilities

Return processing today extends well beyond the figures entered by the taxpayer. The Income Tax Department compares the particulars disclosed in the return with information reflected in the Annual Information Statement (AIS), Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS), Form 26AS and other third-party reporting systems.

“Suppose a taxpayer reports interest income of Rs 25,000 whereas the AIS reflects Rs 52,000 based on information reported by multiple banks. Even though appropriate TDS may have been deducted, the mismatch itself could trigger an automated communication seeking clarification,” stated Akhil Chandna.

Similarly, capital market transactions, property purchases, mutual fund redemptions or foreign remittances appearing in the reporting systems but omitted from the return may also invite verification.

In several cases, such differences arise because of reporting timelines, data revisions or clerical errors. Nevertheless, unless reconciled, they may result in system-generated notices.

Mismatch in TDS credit is another common reason

A significant number of notices arise because the TDS credit claimed in the return does not correspond with the credit available in government records.

Such discrepancies may occur where the deductor has filed an incorrect TDS statement, quoted an incorrect PAN, revised the TDS return after the taxpayer filed the ITR or where the taxpayer inadvertently claims excess credit while preparing the return.

“Since the processing system automatically validates the TDS claimed against Form 26AS and related records, even a minor difference may lead to adjustment of refund or issuance of an intimation requesting clarification. Accordingly, taxpayers should reconcile TDS credits with Form 26AS before filing the return instead of relying solely upon Form 16 or individual TDS certificates,” recommended Akhil Chandna.

Incorrect reporting and return preparation errors

Not every notice relates to undisclosed income. Technical mistakes while filing the return frequently become the basis of automated communications.

These include selecting an incorrect ITR form, incorrect reporting of exempt income, inaccurate carry forward of losses, claiming deductions without satisfying statutory conditions or computational mistakes while reporting capital gains.

“Similarly, inconsistencies in residential status, foreign income disclosures, Schedule AL, Schedule FA or tax relief claims may also trigger further verification. As return processing has become substantially automated, even genuine errors are identified with greater precision than in earlier years,” stated Akhil Chandna.

High-value financial transactions receive independent reporting

Several financial transactions undertaken by taxpayers are separately reported to the Income Tax Department through prescribed reporting mechanisms.

These include specified property transactions, large cash deposits, significant investments, high-value securities transactions, foreign remittances and certain banking transactions.

Where the financial profile reflected through these reports does not broadly align with the income disclosed in the return, the department may seek supporting explanations regarding the source of funds. Such communications should not necessarily be viewed as adverse. In many instances, the department merely seeks confirmation that the transaction has been appropriately explained and disclosed.

How should taxpayers respond to a notice?

The first step is to carefully understand the nature of the communication rather than reacting immediately. Taxpayers should verify the assessment year, the section under which the notice has been issued and the specific discrepancy identified. The relevant information should then be reconciled with the filed return, AIS, TIS, Form 26AS, bank statements and supporting documentation.

“Where the discrepancy is genuine, appropriate corrective action should be considered in accordance with the provisions of the Income-tax Act. If the notice requires an explanation, the response should be factually supported, complete and submitted within the prescribed timeline. Delays or incomplete replies often prolong the proceedings unnecessarily,” stated Akhil Chandna.

Preventive compliance is the best defence

With increasing digital integration across government databases, preventive reconciliation before filing the return has become considerably more important than post-filing corrections.

Taxpayers should review AIS, TIS and Form 26AS, verify all TDS credits, report every taxable source of income, select the correct return form and preserve documentary evidence supporting deductions, exemptions and tax credits.

A few additional minutes spent reconciling financial information before filing can significantly reduce the likelihood of avoidable notices and ensure faster processing of refunds.

TDS deduction should never be viewed as the final step in tax compliance. It merely represents an advance collection of tax, whereas accurate reporting of income remains the taxpayer’s statutory responsibility. In today’s technology-driven compliance environment, notices are increasingly generated because of data inconsistencies rather than deliberate non-compliance.

A carefully prepared return, supported by proper reconciliation of tax records and financial information, remains the most effective safeguard against unnecessary scrutiny and future disputes.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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