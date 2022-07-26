Free Income Tax Return Filing Website (AY 2022-23): ITR filing is mandatory for an individual having a gross total income of over Rs 2.5 lakh in a financial year. In some cases, ITR is mandatory even when the individual doesn’t have taxable income. For salaried individuals whose accounts don’t need to be audited, the last date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 (FY 2021-22) is 31st July 2022.

There are many private websites that offer tax filing services. However, they charge a fee for their services. In the current times of inflation, salaried individuals can save money by filing ITR on the official filing website of the Income Tax Website.

The tax department’s e-filing portal has been upgraded in the last one year. It is now very easy to use and helps file ITR quickly. In fact, individuals, whose sole source of income is salary, can finish filing their returns within a few minutes on the new Income Tax website.

While on private tax filing websites salaried individuals have to upload their Form 16, the official Income Tax filing site provides a pre-filled form containing all details of the employees’ Form 16 and taxes paid by them in the relevant financial year. Employees can approve the pre-filled form if all details are correct and complete the filing process quickly.

In case there are some errors in the pre-filled form, you can make corrections and even add more relevant details to maximise refunds. However, one should always have authentic documents in hand to back up all the investments/deductions/expenses claimed in the ITR.

How to file ITR on the Income Tax Website

Step 1: Go to https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/

Step 2: Login using PAN/Aadhaar



Step3: Click on File Return



Step 4:Select Mode of Filing, Relevant Assessment Year



Step 5: Follow all instructions. And select the correct ITR form (ITR-1 for individuals with salary income)



Step 6: Validate pre-filled return. This will have all the details provided by your employer to the tax department through Form 16.



Step 7: Edit Pre-filled return if required and submit.

Step7: Verify your ITR and wait for the refunds (if any)

Experts suggest you should file ITR early or at least before the deadline. Early filers get early Income Tax Refunds. Late filers end up paying a penalty. So hurry up if you haven’t filed your returns yet.