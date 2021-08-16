  • MORE MARKET STATS

FM says technical glitches in new income tax e-filing portal to be sorted out soon

August 16, 2021 6:44 PM

"I have been reminding Infosys (the vendor which developed the new portal) constantly, and (Infosys head) Nandan Nilekani has been messaging me with assurances that they will sort it out," she said.

The glitches will be fixed largely in the next couple of weeks, she added.The glitches will be fixed largely in the next couple of weeks, she added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said technical glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal will be largely fixed in the next couple of weeks and that she has been constantly reminding Infosys on the issue.

The glitches will be fixed largely in the next couple of weeks, she added.

