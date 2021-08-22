  • MORE MARKET STATS

FinMin ‘summons’ Infosys MD & CEO Salil Parekh to explain non-resolution of I-T portal glitches

August 22, 2021 2:57 PM

The new income tax e-filing portal "www.incometax.gov.in' had a bumpy start from the day of its launch on June 7, as it continued to face tech glitches.

Between January 2019 to June 2021, the government has paid Rs 164.5 crore to Infosys for developing the portal.

The Ministry of Finance has “summoned” Infosys MD & CEO Salil Parekh to explain to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman why glitches on the Income Tax portal has not been resolved even after over two months of its launch.

Taking note of the fact that since August 21, the portal “is not available”, the Infosys top executive would be asked to explain why multiple glitches continue to mar its smooth functioning.

“Ministry of Finance has summoned Sh Salil Parekh,MD&CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon’ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact,since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available,” the Income Tax department tweeted.

The new income tax e-filing portal “www.incometax.gov.in’ had a bumpy start from the day of its launch on June 7, as it continued to face tech glitches.

Between January 2019 to June 2021, the government has paid Rs 164.5 crore to Infosys for developing the portal.

