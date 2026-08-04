If you trade in Futures and Options (F&O), filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) involves additional reporting requirements.

Since F&O income is treated as non-speculative business income, you need to choose the correct ITR form, calculate turnover using the prescribed method, determine which ITR form and due date apply, and accurately file the ITR ahead of the applicable deadlines.

The filing process has become even more important for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27, with the revised ITR forms; hence, ahead of the deadline, understanding these new reporting requirements is essential for an F&O trader.

Here’s a complete guide on which ITR form to use, how F&O turnover is calculated, the applicable due dates, and the key AY 2026-27 changes you should know before filing your return.

What is F&O income? How can taxpayers benefit from it?

Futures and Options (F&O) are derivative contracts whose value is linked to an underlying asset, such as shares, stock-market indices, currencies or commodities. F&O (Futures & Options) income refers to the income derived from trading in such derivative contracts.

Income from eligible F&O transactions undertaken through a recognised stock exchange is generally treated as non-speculative business income under section 43(5)(d) of ITA 1961 and taxed at the rates applicable to the taxpayer.

“From a taxpayer’s perspective, this classification offers several important benefits. Since F&O income is treated as non-speculative business income, any losses arising from such transactions can be set off against other eligible income streams, subject to the provisions of Sections 108 and 109 of ITA 2025 (corresponding to 70 and 71 of ITA 1961), except against salary income,” said CA (Dr.) Suresh Surana.

This provides greater flexibility in tax planning compared to speculative losses, which are subject to more restrictive set-off rules.

Further, if F&O losses cannot be fully adjusted in the year in which they arise, they can generally be carried forward for up to 8 assessment years and set off against future business income, enabling taxpayers to optimize their tax position over multiple years. Another significant advantage is that taxpayers can claim genuine business expenses incurred wholly and exclusively for their trading activity.

These may include brokerage charges, internet and communication expenses, trading software subscriptions, research and advisory fees, and other eligible costs. Such deductions help reduce taxable business income. Securities Transaction Tax (STT), where allowable, can also be claimed in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Act.

“Hence, the tax treatment accorded to F&O transactions makes them a relatively tax-efficient investment and trading avenue. The ability to claim business deductions, avail broader loss set-off provisions, and carry forward losses for eight years provides taxpayers with meaningful opportunities for tax optimization while remaining compliant with the law,” stated Surana.

ITR forms applicable and documents required for F&O traders

F&O (Futures & Options) income is treated as non-speculative business income and is taxable under the head Profits and Gains from Business or Profession (PGBP). Accordingly, F&O traders are generally required to report such income in the income tax return forms meant for business income.

Which ITR form should F&O traders use?

ITR-3 is the most commonly applicable return form for individuals and HUFs having F&O income, as such income is treated as business income.

ITR-4 may be used where the taxpayer is eligible for and opts for the presumptive taxation scheme under Section 44AD, subject to fulfillment of the prescribed conditions.

ITR-1 and ITR-2 cannot be used for reporting F&O business income.

Under which Schedule should F&O income be reported?

For taxpayers filing ITR-3, F&O profit or loss should be reported under Schedule BP (Profits and Gains of Business or Profession). If the taxpayer is carrying forward or setting off F&O losses, the details should also be disclosed in:

Schedule CFL (Carry Forward of Losses), where applicable

Schedule BFLA (Brought Forward Loss Adjustment)

Schedule CYLA (Current Year Loss Adjustment), wherever relevant

What documents are required for filing F&O income?

Taxpayers may maintain and keep the following records:

Broker’s Tax P&L Statement showing net profit/loss from F&O transactions.

Annual transaction statement/trade-wise report from the broker for turnover computation.

Contract notes for trades executed during the year.

Ledger account maintained by the broker.

Bank statements reflecting fund transfers to and from the trading account.

Proof of expenses claimed as business deductions, such as:

Brokerage and transaction charges

Internet expenses

Telephone expenses

Research and advisory fees

Trading software subscriptions

Other business-related expenses

Tax Audit Report in Form 3CA/3CB and Form 3CD, wherever tax audit under Section 44AB is applicable.

What are the changes in ITR forms for F&O traders?

For Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27, the ITR-3 form has introduced more granular disclosure requirements for Futures & Options (F&O) traders.

The broad objective is to improve transparency and enable closer reconciliation of tax return data with broker statements, AIS, and other reporting mechanisms.

Key changes include:

Dedicated reporting for F&O transactions: F&O income can no longer be effectively clubbed with general business receipts. The revised ITR-3 requires traders to provide more specific disclosures relating to derivative transactions.

New Field 12(c): A separate field has been introduced for reporting F&O turnover, ensuring distinct disclosure of derivative trading activity.

New Field 12(d): Taxpayers are required to separately disclose F&O profit or loss that is transferred to the Profit & Loss Account.

Enhanced bank account disclosures: Taxpayers are now required to disclose closing bank balances as on 31 March 2026, strengthening the reconciliation framework between business transactions and banking records.

What are the applicable filing deadlines for non-audit and audit cases involving F&O traders for AY 2026-27?

For Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27, the income tax return filing deadline for F&O traders depends on whether their accounts are subject to tax audit under Section 44AB of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

Since income from Futures & Options is treated as non-speculative business income, the applicable due date is determined by the audit requirement rather than merely the ITR form filed.

31 August 2026: Applicable to F&O traders whose accounts are not liable for tax audit and who are generally required to file ITR-3 or ITR-4 (not liable for tax audit), as the case may be.

31 October 2026: Applicable to F&O traders whose accounts are required to be audited under Section 44AB.

30 November 2026: Applicable in cases involving transfer pricing compliances, where relevant.

How should F&O turnover be calculated for tax purposes?

For tax audit purposes, the methodology for computing such F&O turnover is prescribed in the ICAI Guidance Note on Tax Audit. F&O transactions are treated as non-speculative business transactions under the Income-tax Act, while turnover is relevant for determining tax audit applicability and other compliance requirements.

According to Surana, the turnover in F&O transactions should generally be computed as follows:

Aggregate of favorable and unfavorable differences: The total of profits and losses arising from squared-off derivative transactions should be considered on an absolute basis while computing turnover.

Premium on sale of options: Premium received on the sale of options is required to be included in turnover. However, where such a premium has already been considered while determining net profit, it should not be added again to avoid double counting.

Reverse trades: Any differences arising from reverse trades should also form part of turnover.

Open positions at year-end: Where derivative positions remain open as of the end of the financial year, the turnover relating to such transactions is recognized in the year in which the position is ultimately squared off.

Delivery-based settlement: In cases where a derivatives contract is settled through delivery, the difference between the trade price and settlement price is considered for turnover purposes. Further, where the underlying asset constitutes stock-in-trade, the sale value may also form part of business turnover in the hands of the transferor.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

Every financial journey has a turning point. What’s yours?

Financial Express is launching a new series highlighting real experiences with money, investments, and the taxman. Did a sudden tax rule catch you off guard? Did a piece of financial advice change your life? Your story could provide invaluable, practical lessons for thousands of fellow taxpayers. Share your experience with us. We respect your privacy: no stories will be featured without a direct conversation and your full consent. Thank you.