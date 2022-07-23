The Income Tax Return deadline for Assessment Year 2022-2023 is July 31, 2022. While the Government is not planning to extend the due dates, several users on Twitter today urged the Income Tax department to extend due dates immediately.

Union Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Wednesday said that the Government was not planning to extend ITR due dates this year.

Social media users have complained that the e-filing website was not working properly.

“Rectify difficulties faced in online filing…Last name neither automated nor permitted to enter in ITR-3. Hence online verification & submission of ITR not possible? “Sword of penalty looming large on my head”. What to do?” a user wrote.

Replying to this user’s complaint, the Income Tax department’s official Twitter handle said, “Please share the details of the case (along with PAN & your mobile number) with us at orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in. Our team will get in touch with you. We would also request you not to share personal details like PAN on social media to avoid it being misused.”

Users have been complaining that the tax filing portal https://eportal.incometax.gov.in is “not working properly”, “taking time, continuous loading then failing”.

“@IncomeTaxIndia from Today Morning it’s only showing Loading… Kindly tell me when it’s work smoothly,” a user complained.

In view of difficulties faced by taxpayers due to the Covid pandemic and the malfunctioning of the filing website, the Government extended the due dates last year.

ALSO READ | ITR filing: Can you set off stock market losses against salary?

Meanwhile, the tax department today tweeted, “Dear taxpayers, Do remember to file your ITR if you haven’t filed yet. The due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is 31st July, 2022.

Salaried employees and HUFs (Hindu Undivided Families), whose accounts don’t need to be audited are required to file their Income tax Returns for FY 2021-2022 by 31st July 2022.