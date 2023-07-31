Extend Due Date till August 31: Amid record ITR Filing, Tax filers made this demand and how taxmen responded

ITR Filing Due Date AY 2023-24 News: Even though there has been a record of ITR filing this year, several tax filers on social media complained of facing errors on the e-filing portal ahead of the due date and urged the Income Tax Department to consider extending the ITR Due Date by a month till August 31.

For instance, a Twitter user tagging the Income Tax Department and Finance Minister wrote, “Honourable FM @nsitharaman ji Income tax portal not working properly Please extend due date.” To this, the taxmen replied, “The e-filing portal is working fine. May we request you to write to us at orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in., sharing the specific details of the issue you’ve encountered (along with PAN and your mobile number). Our team will connect with you.”

Source: Twitter/@IncomeTaxIndia

Scores of tax filers have even complained that the e-filing portal was not working properly. However, the ‘Extend Due Date’ demand of a few taxpayers on social has not evoked any positive response either from the Income Tax Department or the Government. More so because a new milestone of ITR filing has already been created this year. And that too a day before the end of the ITR filing deadline i.e. July 31.

“A new milestone! More than 6 crore ITRs have been filed so far (30th July), out of which about 26.76 lakh ITRs have been filed today till 6.30 pm,” the Income Tax Department tweeted on Sunday (July 30). According to the ITR filing data, around 5.83 crore ITRs were filed till July 31 last year. However, this year, more than 6 crore returns were filed till July 30 while one day is still left before the end of the due date.

The Income Tax Department has maintained that the e-filing portal was working properly. The taxmen have also been very proactive on social media, promptly responding to queries and issues posted by taxpayers.

Taxpayers should note that July 31 is the last date by which returns for non-audit cases can be filed without paying any late fee. If your book of account doesn’t need an audit, you must complete the ITR filing today to avoid late fees and other consequences.