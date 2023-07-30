Extend Due Date for 30 days, ITR filer demands; Income Tax Dept responds

Income Tax Return Due Date 2023: With just two days left before the end of the deadline for ITR filing, taxpayers are in a rush to complete the return filing process. More so because it is now all but certain that there won’t be any extension of the due date this year. Amid the rush for ITR filing, some taxpayers have also complained of facing errors on the e-filing portal.

One such taxpayer claimed on Twitter that the e-filing portal has not been working properly for the last 5 days. He also requested the Income Tax Department to extend the ITR due date for 30 days due to issues faced by taxpayers on the e-filing portal. Responding to the taxpayer’s request, the Income Tax Department said the e-filing portal was working fine.

“The e-filing portal is working fine. May we request you to write to us at orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in detailing the specific issue you’ve encountered (along with PAN, your mobile no. & a screenshot of the error). Our team will get in touch with you,” the Income Tax Department told the taxpayer.

Dear @NIKHILhiremat,

The e-filing portal is working fine. May we request you to write to us at orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in detailing the specific issue you've encountered (along with PAN, your mobile no. & a screenshot of the error). Our team will get in touch with you. — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 30, 2023

Also Read: Income Tax Refund Failure Reasons

Till now most of the taxpayers have been able to file their returns smoothly. Data on the e-filing portal shows that over 5.73 crore ITRs were filed till July 29. Of which, more than 4.9 crore returns have been verified by taxpayers while over 3.18 crore ITRs have been processed by the Income Tax Department.

It is important for all taxpayers, whose accounts don’t need to be audited, to file their returns by July 31, failing which they will end up facing several consequences of not filing an ITR before the due date.

It is possible for taxpayers to file belated ITR after July 31. However, they will have to pay a penalty of up to Rs 5000 under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act. The fine for late filing for taxpayers with income less than Rs 5 lakh is Rs 1000. After from this, there are several other consequences of not filing an ITR before the end of the July 31 deadline.