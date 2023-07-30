E-filing portal not working, waive Rs 5000 fine till August 31, says taxpayer; taxmen’s reply here

ITR Filing for AY 2023-24: There has been a record number of ITR filing this year. According to the data shared by Income Tax Department, more than 5.83 crore ITRs have been filed till 1 pm today (July 30). This milestone was reached on July 31 last year.

The Income Tax Department said that there were more than 46 lakh successful logins on the e-filing portal till 1 pm today. On July 29, there were more than 1.78 crore successful logins on the e-filing portal.

Till 1 pm today, over 10.39 lakh ITRs were filed while around 3 lakh ITRs were filed between 1 pm and 2 pm today. As taxpayers are rushing to file their returns before the end of July 31 deadline, a few of them have also encountered errors on the website. Several taxpayers on social media claimed that the e-filing portal was working slowly today.

Sharing a screenshot of the e-filing portal on Twitter, one of the taxpayers claimed that the Income Tax portal was not working and every single process was taking too much time. Responding to this taxpayer, the Income Tax Department asked him to retry after clearing the browser cache. “If you still face any issues, please share your details (with PAN & mobile no.) at orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in Our team will get in touch with you,” the Income Tax Department said.

Another social media user asked the Income Tax Department to waive the Rs 5000 fine for late filing till August 31, 2023 “since the site is not working”. Responding to him, the Income Tax Department said the e-filing portal was working.

Source: Twitter

“The e-filing portal is working fine. May we request you to write to us at orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in detailing the specific issue you’ve encountered (along with PAN, your mobile no. & a screenshot of the error). Our team will get in touch with you,” Taxmen tweeted while replying to the taxpayer.

To all other taxpayers on social media, who claimed the ITR portal was not working properly, the tax department suggested retrying after clearing the browser cache and sharing details on orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in if they still faced the issue.

There is a fine of up to Rs 5000 for filing a belated ITR after July 31 and other consequences. If you are a taxpayer whose account doesn’t requires to be audited, you should hurry and file your ITR today or at least by tomorrow.