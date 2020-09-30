  • MORE MARKET STATS

Due date for filing belated, revised ITR extended! CBDT issues Order for AY 2019-20

By: |
Updated: Sep 30, 2020 5:18 PM

The CBDT has extended the last date for furnishing of belated and revised ITRs for Assessment Year 2019-20.

AY 2019-20, itr filing, belated, revised, extended, CBDT, circular, order, latestUnder the income tax laws, a failure to file ITR attracts penalty as the filing of ITR is mandatory for every tax assessee who has a taxable income.

Taking in view the genuine difficulties being faced by taxpayers due to the Covid-19 situation, CBDT has further extended the due date for furnishing of belated and revised ITRs for Assessment Year 2019-20 from 30th September 2020 to 30th November 2020. As per the Twitter handle of CBDT, the Order Under section 119(2a) has been issued.

For those who had failed to file on time, the due date was March 31, 2020, which was later extended to June 30, 2020, and again to July 31 and later to September 30. Now, the CBDT has extended the last date for furnishing of belated and revised ITRs for Assessment Year 2019-20 from 30th September 2020 to 30th November 2020.

Related News

“The extension granted by the Government for filing income tax returns for FY 2018-19 is on expected lines. On one hand, it allows taxpayers additional time to pay taxes and file ITR for the said FY. On the other hand, it also grants additional time to the Income Tax department to more aggressively pursue it’s campaign to make Taxpayers filed their ITR, in whose case some specific financial transactions have been identified and reported. To recapitulate, recently Income Tax department has been sending SMS and e-mails to such Taxpayers with a request to file ITR,” says Shailesh Kumar, Partner, Nangia & Co LLP.

If you as a taxpayer had missed the dates, the extension of the due date will be of help to you.

Under the income tax laws, a failure to file ITR attracts penalty as the filing of ITR is mandatory for every tax assessee who has a taxable income. Even if the tax has been collected through TDS as in the case of a salaried employee, filing of ITR is compulsory. Therefore, if one fails to furnish the ITR within the due date, there will be a fine and the assessee will be penalized.

The filing of ITR after the date but before the end of the relevant assessment year is called Belated Return. A Return of income which has not been furnished on or before the due date specified under section 139(1) is called a belated return.

For filing revised ITR, there could be different reasons such as wrong information furnished in ITR or not furnishing some figures in the returns. One is, therefore, allowed to file Revised ITR within a defined time frame. However, only those who have filed original ITR within the due date is allowed to file a revised return. At times, the government extends the last date for filing ITR from July 31 to August 31 or even later. Still, filing of ITR before that date is considered as an original return.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Income Tax
  4. Due date for filing belated revised ITR extended! CBDT issues Order for AY 2019-20
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Income Tax Return filing: 10 ITR filing mistakes which can cost taxpayers dearly
2Your Queries: Income Tax| Set off long-term capital loss on equity sale against LTCG on debt fund
3Faceless Income Tax Appeal: Will it bring transparency, reduce corruption?