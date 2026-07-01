As you prepare to file your Income Tax Return (ITR) for AY 2026-27, you may expect that the Annual Information Statement (AIS) has captured all your stock market transactions accurately.

But that assumption could prove expensive, as AIS is a useful reference point, but taxpayers should not rely on it as the only source for reporting stock market transactions in their ITR, as they could end up reporting incorrect capital gains, missing taxable transactions, or claiming the wrong tax liability, which can lead to notices, delayed refunds, or unnecessary scrutiny from the Income Tax Department.

If there is a mismatch, the actual transaction documents should be reviewed first so the return reflects the correct figures.

Common discrepancies taxpayers find between AIS and their broker statements

The most common discrepancies are incorrect sale values, duplicate entries, missing transactions, and differences caused by corporate actions.

AIS may also show values differently from broker reports because of timing differences, corrections, or how a transaction has been summarized.

Taxpayers should not ignore these gaps, especially where the mismatch affects capital gains computation.

Stock market transactions to verify

Taxpayers should check whether they have correctly reported:

Intraday trading

Delivery-based equity trades

Futures & Options (F&O)

ETFs

REITs

InvITs

Buybacks

Rights entitlement sales

ESOP transactions

Bonus shares

Stock splits

Reconcile tax records

Before filing, taxpayers should compare AIS, Form 26AS, broker statements, and depository records line by line.

“Form 26AS is mainly relevant for tax credit and TDS details, while AIS may show third-party reported financial information, and broker or demat records show the actual trade trail,” commented Pranav Sai S, Tax Expert at ClearTax.

If a difference exists, the taxpayer should identify whether it is due to a corrected trade, a timing issue, or a reporting error, and then file based on the correct source documents.

Documents required while reporting capital gains

For capital gains reporting, the taxpayer should primarily rely on transaction-level records such as contract notes, broker statements, demat statements, and proof of corporate actions.

“AIS and Form 26AS should be used as reconciliation tools, not as the sole basis for filing. This approach helps ensure that the return matches the actual trail of the transaction,” says Pranav Sai S.

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How to verify grandfathering benefits for equity investments acquired before January 31, 2018?

For equity investments acquired before January 31, 2018, taxpayers should check the original purchase details and the fair market value as of January 31, 2018.

Grandfathering may apply to listed equity shares and equity mutual funds under the long-term capital gains rules, so the cost computation should be done carefully using the applicable formula.

This is especially important where shares were affected by bonuses, splits, or multiple purchase dates, according to Pranav Sai S.

Pre-filing checks

Active traders and F&O participants should verify whether their income is being reported under the correct head and whether their turnover, expenses, and TDS credits are accurately captured.

Frequent trades, derivative losses, and brokerage charges need careful review because even small reporting errors can alter the final tax outcome. They should also ensure that the return form they choose matches the nature of their activity.

Does AIS show the wrong sale proceeds? Here’s what to do

If AIS shows incorrect sale proceeds or duplicate transactions, taxpayers should not simply copy those figures into the return.

They should verify the trade data from broker documents and report the actual amounts in the ITR.

Where needed, they can also submit feedback or correction requests through the income-tax portal so the mismatch is documented.

How and where to report stock market transactions?

Stock market transactions should be reported under the Capital Gains schedule when they arise from investment activity. If the transactions are part of trading activity or a business-like pattern, they may need to be reported as business income instead.

“In general, salaried taxpayers with capital gains often file ITR-2, while taxpayers with business income or active trading may need ITR-3, but the correct form depends on the full facts of the case,” commented Pranav Sai S.

Key reporting tips

Investors should download and preserve contract notes, broker ledgers, demat statements, and annual capital gains summaries well before the filing deadline.

They should also check corporate actions, sale dates, purchase dates, and holding periods carefully to avoid errors in tax classification.

A full reconciliation before filing is the best way to reduce notices and correction requests later.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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