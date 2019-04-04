Do this now to stop TDS on FD, MIS, Recurring Deposit, Senior Citizen Scheme: Quick TDS facts

Senior citizens mostly prefer fixed-interest products over market-linked ones to ensure capital protection of their hard-earned retirement corpus.

Investment schemes like Fixed Deposit (FD), Monthly Income Scheme (MIS), Recurring Deposit (RD), Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) are very popular among investors due to fixed interest during the investment period, guaranteed maturity value and easy accessibility to banks and Post Offices. Senior citizens mostly prefer such products over market-linked ones to ensure capital protection of their hard-earned retirement corpus.

However, the interest earned on these investments are taxable and tax is deducted at source (TDS) once the interest amount crosses certain limits.

Earlier, the limit was Rs 10,000 up to which no TDS was charged. However, interest of even Re 1 was taxable, provided total income reached the taxable limit.

However, from last year, the limit has been increased to Rs 50,000 for senior citizens. Moreover, no tax has to be paid by the elderly persons on interest income – be it from time deposits or savings accounts – up to this limit as deductions u/s 80TTB has been introduced.

Even for people below 60 years of age, the limit has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000 from this year, but it is only for TDS purpose, and there will be no tax benefits for them on interests on such deposits. However, deductions up to Rs 10,000 on interest on savings accounts u/s 80TTA will still be there for non-senior citizens, which has been clubbed to section 80TTB for senior citizens.

So, for this year, to prevent TDS on interest, people up to 60 years of age need to deposit Form 15G if interest income from deposits like FD, RD, MIS crosses Rs 40,000, but net income remains below the taxable limit or total interest income doesn’t cross the taxable limit.

Similarly, senior citizens have to deposit Form 15H to stop TDS, if interest income from deposits like FD, RD, MIS, SCSS crosses Rs 50,000, but net income remains below the taxable limit or total interest income doesn’t cross the taxable limit.

So, Form 15G may be deposited to prevent TDS when interest income on time deposits crosses Rs 40,000 but remains below Rs 2,50,000 (without deductions) and net taxable income remains below Rs 2,50,000 (after deductions).

On the other hand, Form 15H may be deposited by senior citizens to prevent TDS when interest income on time and savings deposits crosses Rs 50,000 but remains below Rs 3,00,000 (without deductions) and net taxable income remains below Rs 3,00,000 (after deductions).