Despite technical glitches in new income tax e-filing portal, 1.19 crore ITRs filed so far for AY 2021-22

Even as vendor Infosys is addressing technical glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal, the income tax department on Wednesday said the income tax return (ITR) filing has increased to 3.2 lakh daily in September and 1.19 crore ITRs have been filed so far for assessment year 2021-22.

Of the 1.19 crore ITRs filed, over 76.2 lakh taxpayers have used the online utility of the portal to file the returns, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.

“It is encouraging to note that over 94.88 lakh ITRs have also been e-verified, which is necessary for processing by the Centralized Processing Center. Of this, 7.07 lakh ITRs have been processed,” it said.

Taxpayers have been able to view over 8.74 lakh notices issued by the department under the Faceless Assessment/Appeal/Penalty proceedings, to which, over 2.61 lakh responses have been filed. An average of 8,285 notices for e-proceedings are being issued and 5,889 responses are being filed in September, 2021 on a daily basis.

Over 10.60 lakh Statutory Forms have been submitted including 7.86 lakh TDS statements, 1.03 lakh Form 10A for registration of Trusts/institutions, 0.87 lakh Form 10E for arrears of salary, 0.10 lakh Form 35 for Appeal.

Aadhaar- PAN linking has been done by 66.44 lakh taxpayers and over 14.59 lakh e-PAN have been allotted.

These two facilities are being availed of by over 50,000 taxpayers on a daily basis in September, 2021.

“It is reiterated that the Department is continuously engaged with Infosys to ensure a smooth filing experience to taxpayers,” the CBDT said.