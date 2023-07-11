Cleartax Income Tax Return offer: 50% discount on ITR plans for AY 2023-24. Check Eligibility

Income Tax Return filing 2023: ITR filing platform Cleartax has unveiled ‘Cleartax for Heroes’ as a heartfelt tribute to defence personnel, police officers, teachers, and healthcare warriors. As a way to honour their contributions, Cleartax has announced a flat 50% discount on ITR plans, which will be exclusively available to defence personnel, police officers, teachers, and healthcare warriors.

In a statement, Cleartax said real heroes always put others before themselves without hesitation or doubt. Hence, it is time to honour them. Understanding that heroes have more pressing matters, Cleartax aims to alleviate the burden of tax filing from their minds.

“Through this one-of-a-kind campaign, the focus is on reducing stress and enabling heroes to concentrate on their invaluable work,” the tax filing platform said.

Also Read: Income Tax Return and ITR Refund for AY 2023-24 processed or not? How to check status

Cleartax offer: Eligibility

As per the statement, the 50% discount on ITR plans will be available to frontline workers such as defence personnel, police officers, teachers, and healthcare warriors.

As the tax filing season approaches, the significance of simplifying the process and ensuring a hassle-free experience is vital. Cleartax said it is committed to delivering a seamless tax filing experience for its users.

Commenting on the offer, Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, Clear said, “We are humbled by the contributions of our frontline workers and wanted to celebrate them; we hope this somewhat lightens the load they carry and I am sure our e-filing experience will delight them.”

Also Read: e-filing ITR-2: Cleartax automates process for F&O, intra-day, currency and foreign stocks traders

As a tax-filing platform, Cleartax enables secure and accurate returns. Whether they own stocks, cryptocurrencies, ESOPs, or any other complex financial assets, Cleartax simplifies the process, ensuring a smooth filing experience, the company said. With a single click taxpayers can pre-fill, auto-populate capital gains and get rid of tedious calculations and data entry, saving time and effort.

The due date to file ITR for AY 2023 for taxpayers whose accounts don’t need to be audited is July 31.

Disclaimer: The above content is based on a press release issued by Cleartax. Taxpayers can file their returns by themselves or with the help of a CA also on the e-filing website of Income Tax department.