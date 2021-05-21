CBDT to launch user-friendly e-filing portal on June 7

If any hearing or compliance which requires submissions online has been scheduled during this period, the same will be pre-poned or adjourned and the work items would be rescheduled after this period, it said.

The income tax department will launch a new user friendly e-filing portal on June 7 to ease service delivery from immediate processing of income tax returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers. Ahead of the new portal www.incometax.gov.in launch, e-filing services will not be available from June 1 to June 6.

“Taxpayers are encouraged to complete all their urgent tasks involving any submission, upload or downloads before June 1, 2021, to avoid any difficulty during the blackout period,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

In order to avoid any inconvenience to taxpayers, the I-T department will not fix any compliance dates during the six-day blackout period. Further, it has issued directions to fix hearing of cases or compliances only from June 10 onwards, to give taxpayers time to respond on the new system. If any hearing or compliance which requires submissions online has been scheduled during this period, the same will be pre-poned or adjourned and the work items would be rescheduled after this period, it said.

The new e-filing portal is aimed at providing taxpayer convenience and seamless experience to taxpayers such as all interactions and uploads or pending actions will be displayed on a single dashboard for follow-up action by taxpayer. It will have free of cost ITR preparation software available online and offline with interactive questions to help taxpayers fill ITR even without any tax knowledge, with pre-filling, for minimising data entry effort. New call centre for taxpayer assistance for immediate answers to taxpayer queries with FAQs, tutorials, videos and chatbot/live agent.

Among other facilities, all key portal functions on desktop will be available on a mobile app which will be enabled subsequently for full anytime access on mobile network. New online tax payment system on new portal will be enabled subsequently with multiple new payment options using net banking, UPI, credit card and RTGS/NEFT from any account of taxpayer in any bank, for easy payment of taxes.