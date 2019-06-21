Buying home jointly? Here is how working couple may get deductions over Rs 2 lakh on home loan interest

Buying that dream home is among top priorities of every individual. However, big down payments and large EMIs often delay realisation of the dream. But for working couple, it becomes easier to fulfill the dream early by taking loan jointly. Pulling of income not only makes the dream achievable early, but also have other benefits. One of the benefits of making a woman first co-owner is reduction in payment of stamp duty, as most states charge about 2 per cent less stamp duty from women compared to male homebuyers. As stamp duty is charged on registration amount, by making a woman first joint owner, a couple may save Rs 2 lakh by paying 2 per cent less on a property of Rs 1 crore. As loan eligibility depends on annual income of a person or joint income of persons, in case of joint purchase, a couple becomes eligible to get more loan by pulling the income. Apart from enhancing the loan eligibility, a couple may also get home loan at lower interest rate by keeping wife as first owner, as many financial institution offers home loans at lower rate to women. Another important benefit of joint ownership is enhanced deductions from taxable income. The principal amount of home loan repayment is eligible for deductions up to Rs 1.5 lakh u\/s 80C, benefit of which both the partners may share if the amount of principal repayment is over Rs 1.5 lakh. \u201cProvisions of tax deductions on payment of home loan interest and principal are per person and not per home. So, if there are two co-owners, the deduction limit doubles,\u201d said CA Karan Batra, Founder and CEO of charteredclub.com. Similarly, the maximum amount of tax deductions that may be claimed on home loan interest in a financial year is Rs 2 lakh per person. So, in case the interest paid in a financial year is more than Rs 4 lakh, both the partners may claim deductions of Rs 2 lakh each, provided both the owners have taxable income and the home loan EMI is paid from a joint account, in which both of them contribute. \u201cBoth joint owners may claim tax deductions only when both of them have source of income and the home loan EMIs are paid from a joint account held by them,\u201d said CA Ravi Kumar Singh of RGS & Associates.