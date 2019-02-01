Budget 2019: Income above Rs 5 lakh? Tax relief calculation for income exceeding exemption amount. Find out

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has increased the standard deduction on salary income from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000, while keeping the current income tax slabs and deduction limits unchanged.
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has made limited changes in personal income tax segment and has given total tax rebate on taxable income up to Rs 5 lakh and increased the standard deduction on salary income from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000, while keeping the current income tax slabs and deduction limits unchanged.
While the tax rebate will give relief to people in lower and lower middle income group, there is little to cheer for people having taxable income over Rs 5 lakh including senior citizens. However, increase in standard deduction for salaried people would provide marginal extra benefit, apart from the relief over tax rebate.
If a salaried person fully utilise the 80C benefit of Rs 1,50,000, he/she don’t have to pay any tax on income up to Rs 7 lakh as the salary income would be reduced to Rs 5 lakh after the 80C deduction, coupled with the standard deduction of Rs 50,000. The tax-free salary amount would be even higher, if the person also enjoys benefits of health insurance u/s 80D, NPS contributions u/s 80CCD (1B) and the benefit of deductions on interest paid on home loan on buying a house.
Here are some tax relief calculations on income exceeding the taxable income eligible for tax rebate.
Calculation for salary income of Rs 7 lakh
Calculation for salary income of Rs 10 lakh
Calculation for salary income of Rs 25 lakh
Calculation for salary income of Rs 55 lakh
Calculation for salary income of Rs 1.2 crore
For latest coverage on Budget 2019-20 log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Union Budget 2019 Live. Stay Connected.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.