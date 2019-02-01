Budget 2019: Income above Rs 5 lakh? Tax relief calculation for income exceeding exemption amount. Find out

By: | Published: February 1, 2019 4:58 PM

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has increased the standard deduction on salary income from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000, while keeping the current income tax slabs and deduction limits unchanged.

Union Budget 2019 Tax Slab, Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab, Standard DeductionThere will be substantial gain for people having salary income up to Rs 7 lakh and using the full 80C deduction limit.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has made limited changes in personal income tax segment and has given total tax rebate on taxable income up to Rs 5 lakh and increased the standard deduction on salary income from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000, while keeping the current income tax slabs and deduction limits unchanged.

While the tax rebate will give relief to people in lower and lower middle income group, there is little to cheer for people having taxable income over Rs 5 lakh including senior citizens. However, increase in standard deduction for salaried people would provide marginal extra benefit, apart from the relief over tax rebate.

If a salaried person fully utilise the 80C benefit of Rs 1,50,000, he/she don’t have to pay any tax on income up to Rs 7 lakh as the salary income would be reduced to Rs 5 lakh after the 80C deduction, coupled with the standard deduction of Rs 50,000. The tax-free salary amount would be even higher, if the person also enjoys benefits of health insurance u/s 80D, NPS contributions u/s 80CCD (1B) and the benefit of deductions on interest paid on home loan on buying a house.

Here are some tax relief calculations on income exceeding the taxable income eligible for tax rebate.

Calculation for salary income of Rs 7 lakh

Union Budget 2019 Tax Slab, Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab, Standard DeductionBudget 2019 Standard Deduction

Calculation for salary income of Rs 10 lakh

Union Budget 2019 Tax Slab, Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab, Standard DeductionBudget 2019 Standard Deduction

Calculation for salary income of Rs 25 lakh

Union Budget 2019 Tax Slab, Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab, Standard DeductionBudget 2019 Standard Deduction

Calculation for salary income of Rs 55 lakh

Union Budget 2019 Tax Slab, Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab, Standard DeductionBudget 2019 Standard Deduction

Calculation for salary income of Rs 1.2 crore

Union Budget 2019 Tax Slab, Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab, Standard DeductionBudget 2019 Standard Deduction

For latest coverage on Budget 2019-20 log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Union Budget 2019 Live. Stay Connected.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Income Tax
  4. Budget 2019: Income above Rs 5 lakh? Tax relief calculation for income exceeding exemption amount. Find out
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition